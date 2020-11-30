AGC's Fluon (R) ETFE Film Adopted at SoFi Stadium in U.S.

-Creating Comfortable Environment for Audience with View of Clear Blue Sky-



TOKYO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Inc., a Tokyo-based world-leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high-tech materials, has announced that its Fluon (R) ETFE fluoropolymer film has been installed on the roof of SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles County, capacity: 70,240) in the United States.



Opened in September 2020, SoFi Stadium is home to two NFL teams, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams, and is scheduled to host major international sports events. SoFi Stadium is designed to offer open air, with three venues covered by one giant roof. With a roof area of 75,000 m2, SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the world installing a single-layer film as a complete roof system.



Fluon (R) ETFE film, a light-transmissive film developed and produced by AGC, is used in the cable net roof system. The single-layer membrane structure of Fluon (R) ETFE film creates a comfortable environment for the audience with a view of a clear blue sky. In addition, a highly reflective ink printing process (*) with long-term weatherability developed with proprietary AGC technology has been applied to achieve thermal insulation, creating a comfortable environment for the audience in the stadium.



Fluon (R) ETFE film used in this stadium has been produced by AGC in an integrated manner from the raw material stage since its launch in 1976. Fluon (R) ETFE film is characterized by excellent heat and weather resistance, as well as optical transparency. It is used as a highly functional material in a wide range of fields, including electronics, aircraft, aerospace, and solar cells. It is also used in the construction of large sports stadiums and green houses with membrane structures. Under its "AGC plus" management policy, the AGC Group is working to create products that add a "plus" by providing "safety, security and comfort" to society and "new value and functions" for customers.



Note: (*) highly reflective ink printing: Ink technology used in this printing developed by AGC is patented in the United States.



REFERENCE -Overview of SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California, United States Start of construction: November 17, 2016 Completion of construction: September 8, 2020 Design: HKS, Inc. Structural design: Walter P Moore Engineers and Consultants Project manager: Legends Global Planning General contractor: Turner/Hunt JV Construction cost: USD5-6 billion (estimated, including development costs) Capacity: 70,240 (expandable to 100,240 for large events) SoFi Stadium website: https://www.sofistadium.com/ [https://www.sofistadium.com/]



