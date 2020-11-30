Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

7th New Chitose Airport International Animation Film Festival Held from November 20 (Friday) to November 30 (Monday)

maandag 30 november 2020 07:01 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

CHITOSE, Japan, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Chitose Airport International Animation Film Festival was held at New Chitose Airport and online for 11 days from November 20 to November 30, 2020. During the film festival, a variety of programs were held, including the screening of invited works at the New Chitose Airport Theater and online.

(Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202011247606?p=images [https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202011247606?p=images])

PR clip for "NEW CHITOSE 2020": https://youtu.be/0NDkTSKDEMo [https://youtu.be/0NDkTSKDEMo]

The competition screening, which is the main event of the annual festival, screened 105 films carefully selected from over 2,200 submissions (including short films and feature films). An award ceremony was held on November 23 on the "SUPER DOMMUNE," a livestreaming channel.

Awards Grand Prix for Short Films: "Wood Child & Hidden Forest Mother" Stephen Irwin, United Kingdom

Japan Grand Prix: "The Mark of Emi" Furukawahara Momoka, Japan

New Talent Award: "Black Sheep Boy" James Molle, France

Grand Prix for Feature Films: "My Favorite War" Ilze Burkovska Jacobsen, Latvia

Best Student Film: "Rain Pot" Gordon Moore, United States

Best Music Animation: "Angklung Life" KOKOFREAKBEAN, United States

And Jury's Awards and Sponsor Awards.

All winning works can be found on the official festival website ( https://airport-anifes.jp/en [https://airport-anifes.jp/en] ).

CONTACT: Yu Kamagami, Secretariat, New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival Executive Committee, Tel: +81-11-206-1280, Email: info@airport-anifes.jp

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234