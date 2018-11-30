LimaCorporate Celebrates the Launch of the SMR TT Hybrid Glenoid, Expanding the Shoulder Portfolio

UDINE, Italy, November 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



LimaCorporate is pleased to announce the launch of the SMR TT Hybrid Glenoid, the latest addition to the SMR Shoulder System.



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/637371/Lima_Corporate_Logo.jpg )



The SMR Shoulder System is a total shoulder replacement designed to provide surgeons a wide range of options to address the different patients' pathologies. There have been over 150,000 implants performed worldwide.



SMR TT Hybrid Glenoid is the first glenoid component with hybrid fixation convertible from anatomic to reverse. Being part of the SMR Shoulder System, SMR TT Hybrid Glenoid has been designed to provide an innovative solution for glenoid replacement allowing for proper soft tissues management thanks to an optimal range of sizes, mismatch options, and a reliable fixation supported by a combination of polyethylene and Trabecular Titanium, LimaCorporate's proprietary 3D printed technology.



After a limited release phase, the SMR TT Hybrid Glenoid has been launched in the USA and New Zealand. SMR TT Hybrid Glenoid has also received the CE mark and will be officially launched next year in February during the Paris Shoulder Course.



This important accomplishment has been reached thanks to the contribution of a panel of experienced shoulder surgeons coming from all over the world.



This year, the SMR Shoulder System has been awarded by the Orthopaedic Data Evaluation Panel (ODEP) in the UK, two ratings (ODEP ratings can be found on odep.org.uk [http://www.odep.org.uk ]) a 10A rating for the SMR Reverse with Uncemented Fixation (Metal Glenosphere / Polyethylene Liner Combination), making it the only Reverse with a 10A rating available on the market and a 5A ODEP Rating - SMR Reverse HP with Uncemented Fixation (Polyethylene Glenosphere / Metal Liner Combination).



"We are very excited about the introduction of this innovative device on the market, which allows LimaCorporate to further complete the Shoulder portfolio, keeping its outstanding clinical heritage and approaching a new fixation philosophy," said Luigi Ferrari, CEO of LimaCorporate.



About LimaCorporate



LimaCorporate is a global medical device company providing reconstructive and custom-made Orthopaedic solutions to surgeons who face the challenges of improving the quality of life of their patients. Based in Italy, LimaCorporate is committed to the development of innovative products and procedures to enable surgeons to select ideal solution for every individual patient. LimaCorporate's product range includes large joint revision and primary implants and complete extremities solutions including fixation.



For additional information on the Company, please visit: limacorporate.com [http://www.limacorporate.com ]







Limacorporate S.p.A.

Via Nazionale, 52

33038 Villanova di San Daniele del Friuli

Udine - Italy

T: +39-0432-945511

E: info@limacorporate.com













Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/637371/Lima_Corporate_Logo.jpg









