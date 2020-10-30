Syngenta Group gets a new brand identity today

BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





-- The formation of Syngenta Group on June 18, 2020 marked the creation of

a new leader in agricultural technology and innovation.

-- Syngenta Group unites the strengths of its four Business Units -

Syngenta Crop Protection, Syngenta Seeds, ADAMA, and Syngenta Group

China - under one umbrella.

-- The new brand identity launched globally today will be used for

communication on behalf of the Group as well as Group-wide internal

communications. The distinctive customer-facing branding of Syngenta

Crop Protection, Syngenta Seeds and ADAMA remains unchanged.

-- Syngenta Group's new logo and visual identity represents the vibrancy,

wonder and abundance of the four elements that enable agriculture:

Water, earth, plants, and sunlight.

-- The four leaves of the Syngenta Group logo are a strong link to the four

seasons that shape agriculture in most parts of the world.

-- Fresh new colors signal the innovation power, pioneering spirit, and

digital capability of the Group.

About Syngenta Group



Syngenta Group [http://www.syngentagroup.com/] is one of the world's leading agricultural technology and innovation companies, with roots going back more than 250 years. Its 49,000 people across more than 100 countries strive to transform agriculture through breakthrough products and technologies that play a vital role in enabling the food chain to feed the world safely, sustainably and with respect for our planet. Swiss-based and Chinese-owned, the group draws strength from its four business units - Syngenta Crop Protection [https://www.syngenta.com/] headquartered in Switzerland, Syngenta Seeds [https://www.syngenta.com/seeds] headquartered in the United States, ADAMA [https://www.adama.com/en/](®) headquartered in Israel, and Syngenta Group China [http://www.syngentagroupchina.com/] - that provide industry-leading ways to serve customers everywhere.



Contact Information:

Media Relations

media@syngentagroup.com [mailto:media@syngentagroup.com]



