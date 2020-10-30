RPM Promotes Sergio Gutierrez to Global Co-CEO

ROYAL OAK, Michigan, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM is pleased to announce that Sergio Gutierrez has been promoted to Global Co-CEO of RPM. In his new role, Gutierrez will continue to expand RPM's broader international presence and focus on creating strategies and operational efficiencies that bring value-added solutions to RPM's customers and partners across RPM's global network in both North America and Europe.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322297/sergio.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322297/sergio.jpg]



Since joining RPM as its president of RPM Europe, Gutierrez has been instrumental in launching and scaling our firm across Europe. From assembling an expert team in the industry to successfully introducing our brand outside North America, he spearheaded this massive undertaking and expansion. Gutierrez's actions have successfully yielded rapid business growth in Europe, which is now set to propel RPM much further and faster with our planned expansion and diversification.



Gutierrez remains focused on operational excellence, best-in-class customer solutioning, value-add services, proprietary digitized advancements leading and enhancing RPM's unique ability to flex and pivot as needed to service all clients, regardless of size, scope, complexity, and geographic footprint across the FVL industry in both Europe and North America.



"Sergio makes us stronger as an organization. His positive attitude and holistic understanding of the finished vehicle space will only continue our success and future growth. I am proud and honored to work side by side with him in his new role as CEO," said RPM CEO Al Samouelian.



Gutierrez is passionate about driving business results by embracing change and continual improvement. He has a history of success, leading global organizations in the automotive industry with complex logistics and manufacturing processes to achieve operational excellence. Gutierrez brings 25+ years of experience in global supply chain management and logistics, finished vehicle logistics, compound management, and multimodal management.



ABOUT RPM



RPM is one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the world, specializing in freight and finished vehicle transportation, delivering thousands of units per month. Our core competency addresses our customer's shipping needs by matching available trucking capacity and meticulously facilitating every transport tender with the very best tech-enabled logistics execution. We understand our company's strength comes from our team of dedicated individuals who work better together, embrace change; are tenacious, persistent, measured, disciplined, loyal; and who value trust, earned when the job is complete.



RPM has received Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 distinction, a rare seven consecutive years, and made its Midwest series list of top 200 companies in 2020. Some other accolades include Great Place to Work-Certified(TM); Crain's Top Private 200 Companies; Transport Topics' Top 50 Freight Brokerage company three consecutive years ; Entrepreneur magazine's Top Company Cultures in 2018; Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces in 2017; and Cool Places to Work in Michigan by Crain's Detroit Business in 2015, 2016 and 2017. RPM has also received Entrepreneur magazine's 360TM awards in 2016 and 2018.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321431/RPM_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321431/RPM_Logo.jpg]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322297/sergio.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2963287-1&h=2439198917&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1322297%2Fsergio.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1322297%2Fsergio.jpg]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321431/RPM_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2963287-1&h=3924420239&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1321431%2FRPM_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1321431%2FRPM_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Drew Sharman, Director of Marketing and Communications, dsherman@rpmmoves.com



Web site: rpmmoves.com/



