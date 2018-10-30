eMolecules strengthens and re-structures its Board through the appointment of two new members

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eMolecules is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to the Board of Directors: Manuel Brocke-Benz and Max Carnecchia. The Board, strengthened by the arrival of Max and Manuel, provides strategic leadership for eMolecules. Max and Manuel will bring the experience and strategic focus required to drive eMolecules forward in its vision to simplify the search, find and procurement steps for products used in life science research.



Manuel is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of VWR. From mid 2012 to early 2013, Manuel served as VWR's interim Chief Executive Officer, while also serving as the Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Europe, Lab and Distribution Services, a position he held since January 2006. Prior to assuming the latter position, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Continental Europe from 2003 to 2005 and as Corporate Senior Vice President, Process Excellence from 2001 to 2003. Manuel also serves on the Board of Performance Health.



Max is the former Chief Executive Officer of BIOVIA-Dassault Systèmes and before that the President and CEO of Accelrys, which Dassault Systèmes acquired in 2014. Max led Accelrys through significant growth and transformation, successfully transitioning the company into the leading global provider of scientific product lifecycle management software and services. In 2001 Max joined Interwoven as Vice President of Alliances before becoming President. Max most recently was the CEO of Illuminate Education, Inc and is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Unchained Labs.



"Manuel and Max fit perfectly as members of the Board of eMolecules, bringing expertise and experience that is in alignment with our corporate goals," said Niko Gubernator, CEO of eMolecules. "Manuel brings to eMolecules the experience of developing and managing a global life sciences distribution company, and Max the experience of developing and managing world leading global life science technology companies. They will be tremendous assets to eMolecules as we continue to develop our Search, Find and Procure platforms specifically focused on these areas of expertise, which are important to the life sciences industries."



About eMolecules: eMolecules provides information and availability data on over 30M different chemical or biology products. They provide custom integrated ecommerce software for both supply chains. These tools combined with their acquisition and aggregation greatly empower drug discovery researchers working in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academia, CRO and agrochemical industries. A privately-owned company based in San Diego, California, eMolecules was founded in 2005 and is represented by over 40 employees in 8 global locations.



