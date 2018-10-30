ACell Announces Participation in MEDICA International Trade Fair

COLUMBIA, Maryland, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ACell, Inc. today announced their participation in the 2018 MEDICA Trade Fair being held November 12-15 in Düsseldorf, Germany.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681945/ACell_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681945/ACell_Logo.jpg]



ACell will participate in the USA CEO Center Program sponsored by the US Commercial Service of the Department of Commerce and be part of the program's exhibit in Hall 16, Booth C04.



"ACell is rapidly advancing its objective of becoming a global force in the areas of wound management and complex hernia repair," said Patrick McBrayer, President and CEO. "To execute our ambitious plans for international growth, we will need partners who share our vision of helping patients with complex wound and surgical cases. These partners will be essential to making our unique technology available to people around the world."



"ACell is actively looking to build new global connections to further expand our international footprint," said Nino Pionati, Vice President, International and Business Development. "We are excited to be attending MEDICA and look forward to meeting with distributors who can help us continue expanding our presence around the world."



About ACell, Inc. ACell, Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of medical devices for wound management and surgical soft tissue repair. ACell is committed to becoming and remaining an innovative leader in regenerative medical technology, offering superior healing options for doctors and patients. ACell is a privately held company and operates manufacturing facilities in Columbia, MD and Lafayette, IN.



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681945/ACell_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681945/ACell_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Angela Ortado, 410-262-1016, angelaortado@acell.com



Web site: http://www.acell.com/



