Hagiwara Solutions to Showcase New Products at Europe's Premier Electronics Fair "electronica 2018" in Munich, New Industrial Grade SSD and Edge

OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd. -- member company of the ELECOM Group specializing in flash storage for industrial applications and industrial PCs, will showcase the following new products at the international electronics trade fair "electronica 2018" to be held in Munich, Germany, from November 13 to 16, 2018.



Hagiwara Solutions is a Japanese manufacturer that has been developing storage products for industrial applications such as SSDs and SD memories for more than 20 years. The company maintains the top market share in Japan with its products loaded with original firmware that ensures high reliability and technical support. In 2018, PCs, single-board computers and motherboards for industrial applications have been added to its lineup.



New products scheduled to be exhibited at "electronica 2018"





1. NVMe PCI Express SSD loaded with 3D NAND Hagiwara Solutions will present

two models, M.2 2280 and CFexpress, whose reliability is enhanced by

original firmware.

2. "Tiny Gateway," an edge computing gateway intended for IoT solutions This

gateway with the high processing capability required for edge computing

is contained in a compact palm-sized case.

Furthermore, fellow group company D-CLUE Technologies Co., Ltd., known for its strength in technological development, will demonstrate its track record in developing mixed-signal ICs as well as present highly original IoT wireless sensor network solutions.



Visitors to "electronica 2018" are more than welcome to the group's booth.



Exhibition name: electronica 2018

Venue: Messe Muenchen, Munich, Germany

Dates: November 13 (Tuesday) - November 16 (Friday), 2018

Booth information: Booth No.B5-320, Hall No.B5



(Photo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201810299694-O1-08C2zD9l [https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201810299694-O1-08C2zD9l])

(Photo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201810299694-O2-n7y37Z0B [https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201810299694-O2-n7y37Z0B])

News release page: http://www.hagisol.com/electronica2018/ [http://www.hagisol.com/electronica2018/]



Contact email address: hsolsupport@hagisol.co.jp [mailto:hsolsupport@hagisol.co.jp]



CONTACT: Kazuhisa Takeuchi, Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd., Tel: +81-52-223-1312, Email: pr@hagisol.co.jp



