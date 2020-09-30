Vexos receives Health Canada Approval for the MVM Ventilator

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vexos Inc., a Global Electronics Manufacturing Services provider, is pleased to announce that Health Canada has approved the Mechanical Ventilator Milano (MVM) [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2932848-1&h=3896836190&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vexos.com%2Fmvm-ventilator&a=Mechanical+Ventilator+Milano+(MVM)] ventilator for use under Interim Order. In May, Vexos signed a contract with the Government of Canada to manufacture and supply 10,000 MVM units as part of the national mobilization to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.



Vexos will now start shipping the MVM ventilators to the Government of Canada.



The MVM Ventilator, developed by the International MVM Group [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2932848-1&h=3489247054&u=http%3A%2F%2Fmvm.care%2Fwho-we-are-en%2F&a=International+MVM+Group], and manufactured by Vexos is an innovative, simple but powerful ventilator designed to address the specific needs for the care and recovery of severely affected COVID-19 patients. The International MVM group was formed in early 2020 to address the critical shortage of ventilators and grew quickly to include manufacturing partner Elemaster, physicists, engineers, and business leaders from around the world, including here in Canada: TRIUMF, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, SNOLAB, McDonald Institute and JMP Solutions.



QUOTES:



Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry:



"Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Canadian companies have been making tremendous contributions to our healthcare system. Vexos answered the call to action early on with their commitment to produce a Made-in-Canada ventilator design fashioned from easy to find parts that will help save the lives of COVID-19 patients. I am proud of the innovative work that Dr. Art McDonald, his team, and Vexos have done to deliver breakthrough solutions to meet the needs of our frontline workers." - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry



Paul Jona, President and CEO for Vexos:



"Since the beginning of the pandemic, Vexos was one of the first manufacturing companies to offer expertise in global supply chain management and manufacturing with a state-of-the-art facility in Markham to support the build and distribution of the MVM ventilator. We are extremely proud to be collaborating with a diverse group of international innovators, Canadian governmental, institutional, and business entities who are all focused on delivering the MVM ventilator."



Dr. Art McDonald, leader of the Canadian arm of the MVM Consortium, Queen's University Professor Emeritus, and co-recipient of the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physics:



"This achievement originated with particle physicists who in a matter of days shifted their research from dark matter to inventing a new ventilator, a leap which demonstrates the flexibility and ingenuity of dedicated people who reacted in a crisis to apply their skills to saving lives. We worked cooperatively with physicists, engineers, and health care professionals around the world to develop this life-saving device, and I am happy that Canada has now given Vexos approval allowing these ventilators to be sent where they are needed."



Wayne Hawkins, Senior Vice President & General Manager for Vexos Markham:



"The agility shown by our team and our partners in achieving this major milestone to have the MVM ventilator approved in a short time is a testament to the strength of Vexos innovation and collaboration, supply chain expertise, and advanced engineering, quality & manufacturing capabilities. Our team and our partners have risen to this humanitarian challenge and helped strengthen Canada's self-sufficiency during these unprecedented times. We are extremely proud to support Canada in the effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic."



About the Canadian MVM Collaborators: The McDonald Institute is the Canadian hub for astroparticle physics research, uniting researchers, theorists, and technical experts across the country with a central organization based at Queen's University.



Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is a world leader in developing peaceful and innovative applications from nuclear technology through its expertise in physics, metallurgy, chemistry, biology, safety and engineering.



SNOLAB is a leading underground science facility focussed on discovery research in sub-atomic physics, largely neutrino and dark matter physics, but also other interdisciplinary fields using high sensitivity radioisotope assay.



TRIUMF is Canada's particle accelerator centre. It is one of Canada's premier multidisciplinary big-science laboratories, and is a leading subatomic physics research center internationally.



