DealCloud Expands Nordic Presence, Adds Ten New Private Equity Clients in the Region

Firms Respond to External Pressures by Embracing Digitisation to Power a Successful Dealmaking Season



LONDON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DealCloud [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2931123-1&h=1419640801&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dealcloud.com%2F&a=DealCloud], provider of a single-source [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2931123-1&h=1775574068&u=https%3A%2F%2Fdealcloud.com%2F2020%2F03%2F31%2Fhow-creating-a-single-source-of-truth-enhances-firm-wide-efficiency%2F&a=single-source] deal, relationship, and firm management solution for capital markets firms, today announced the growth of their Nordic business with 10 new clients in the region including leading firms such as Argentum Asset Management [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2931123-1&h=3133916441&u=https%3A%2F%2Fdealcloud.com%2F2020%2F08%2F28%2Fargentum-chooses-dealcloud%2F&a=Argentum+Asset+Management], GRO Capital [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2931123-1&h=1079779991&u=https%3A%2F%2Fdealcloud.com%2F2020%2F02%2F12%2Fgro-capital-selects-dealcloud-to-support-digitalization-of-operations%2F&a=GRO+Capital], FIH Partners [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2931123-1&h=2389177906&u=https%3A%2F%2Fdealcloud.com%2F2019%2F11%2F22%2Ffih-partners-selects-dealcloud%2F&a=FIH+Partners], FSN Capital [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2931123-1&h=3546787439&u=https%3A%2F%2Fdealcloud.com%2F2020%2F09%2F15%2Ffsn-capital-selects-dealcloud%2F&a=FSN+Capital], Intera Partners [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2931123-1&h=314058526&u=https%3A%2F%2Fdealcloud.com%2F2020%2F06%2F09%2Fintera-partners-deploys-dealcloud-to-support-digitalization-of-key-business-processes%2F&a=Intera+Partners], Nordea Asset Management [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2931123-1&h=1905110525&u=https%3A%2F%2Fdealcloud.com%2F2020%2F09%2F17%2Fnordea-chooses-dealcloud%2F&a=Nordea+Asset+Management], and Summa Equity [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2931123-1&h=1993449853&u=https%3A%2F%2Fdealcloud.com%2F2020%2F09%2F10%2Fsumma-equity-chooses-dealcloud%2F&a=Summa+Equity].



Clients share feedback on the added value they are seeing, using the DealCloud platform:





-- "GRO Capital has selected DealCloud as the best system to support

digitalisation of our operations," said Lars Dybkjær, Managing Partner

at GRO Capital. "We are very pleased with both the implementation

process as well as the strong functionality of the system and it is

clear that DealCloud has deep PE sector expertise

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2931123-1&h=2280278229&u=https%3A%2

F%2Fdealcloud.com%2Fmarkets%2Fprivate-equity%2F&a=PE+sector+expertise]."



-- "DealCloud was the natural choice for us due to its flexible platform

and focus on the capital markets industry," said Christian B. Jensen at

Argentum Asset Management. "The DealCloud platform will improve

efficiency in our existing processes through a solution customized to

our needs while also enabling us to run more advanced analysis across

our data sets."



-- "We are excited to partner with DealCloud," said Christian Melby at

Summa Equity. "Our team chose this platform as it is one of the most

solid and complete CRM offerings for private equity on the market today.

We look forward to the implementation and further streamlining our

investment processes."



-- "DealCloud's flexibility and simplicity is astounding," said Christopher

Conradi, CDO at FSN Capital. "We wanted a system that would help

digitise our processes, yet still be flexible enough to adapt and grow

as we evolve -- not the other way around. It was also key that we could

find an implementation team that knew our industry, and knew what best

practices we should adhere to. After a thorough evaluation, we found

DealCloud to be the best fit to meet our requirements. After a short

implementation phase, we're already seeing major benefits. We can now

see information we didn't have access to before, we are able to

fine-tune how we spend our sourcing time, and we finally have a central

repository that doesn't imprison our data. It feels like we have just

been given a superpower!"

Mike Santos, Vice President of Client Development for DealCloud in the EMEA region, put these new partnerships into perspective. "Dry powder is at near-record highs in capital markets, driving increased competition. Forward-thinking firms are responding by improving internal operations to differentiate themselves, attract new deals, and create a successful dealmaking season," said Santos. "According to results from our recent Dealmaker Pulse Survey [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2931123-1&h=2422030551&u=https%3A%2F%2Fdealcloud.com%2Fpulse%2F&a=Dealmaker+Pulse+Survey], technology is the single most important driver in the dealmaker's ability to move quickly, stay organized, and remain competitive in today's private capital markets."



To further its commitment to the region, DealCloud will sponsor the upcoming Nordic Private Equity Forum [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2931123-1&h=760345259&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.scc.org.uk%2Fevents%2Flist%2Fnordic-private-equity-forum%2F&a=Nordic+Private+Equity+Forum] on 29 October 2020.



About DealCloud

DealCloud, an Intapp company [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2931123-1&h=2100021530&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.intapp.com%2F&a=Intapp+company], provides a single-source deal, relationship, and firm management platform to enable more than 900 clients to power their dealmaking process from strategy to origination to execution. We offer fully configurable solutions purpose-built for the complex relationships and structures of private equity and growth capital firms, investment banks, private and publicly traded companies, debt capital providers, and other investors. For more information, visit dealcloud.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2931123-1&h=32829124&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dealcloud.com%2F&a=dealcloud.com].



