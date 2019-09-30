A boost for development in Saudi Arabia: Entertainment Industry Forum launches in Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that will spur the development of the entertainment sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the JOY Entertainment Industry Forum 2019 is set to launch from October 13(th) through 14(th) at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh.



The Forum is all part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, a massive reform effort intended to develop a more thriving economy and vibrant society. The entertainment sector is a prime driver of the Kingdom's intention to attract business, talent and sustainable investment as well as develop mega entertainment events.



The CEO of the General Entertainment Authority, Mr. Amr bin Ahmad Banaja, stressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is successfully moving ahead with its efforts to build a competitive entertainment industry, bringing together local and international talent to create a first-rate regional entertainment industry hub.



"People used to travel and spend money outside Saudi Arabia for entertainment," the CEO said. "We want to bring that back in to Saudi Arabia and create as many options as possible."



The JOY Conference will bring a greater international awareness of Saudi's developing entertainment, culture and leisure industry -- hosting a selection of speakers, experts, CEOs, international academics, and companies including A-list Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities.



The conference agenda includes topics covering a series of international case studies on successful entertainment sectors, design strategies and implementation as well the intersection of technology and innovation and fostering well-being and joy.



A number of events are scheduled including an entertainment exhibition workshop that brings together researchers, designers, developers, and businesses interested in designing, developing, evaluating and marketing events for the local Saudi market



The JOY Entertainment Industry Forum is an initiative organized under the leadership of the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Mr. Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Sheikh and the Saudi General Entertainment Authority. It will include:





1. JOY EXPO More than 70 local, regional and international companies in the

entertainment field

2. JOY CONFERENCEFeaturing Saudi Government Ministers and entertainment

industry experts

3. JOY WORKSHOPSMore than 12 workshops about entertainment and

entrepreneurship

4. JOY AWARDS Including Hollywood and Regional celebrities

Visit www.joyforum.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2596425-1&h=3191909856&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.joyforum.com%2F&a=www.joyforum.com] to learn more.



About the General Entertainment Authority:



The General Entertainment Authority contributes to supporting the Saudi economy by participating in diversifying its sources, raising its gross domestic product, supporting small and medium enterprises and increasing the proportion of foreign direct investment in the entertainment sector.



