Clé De Peau Beauté, Leading Luxury Brand of SHISEIDO Company, Limited, Launches in The UK, Exclusively at Harrods

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clé de Peau Beauté, the premier luxury skincare and makeup brand from SHISEIDO Company, Limited, has launched exclusively at Harrods, at one of the world's premier destinations for Luxury Beauty. Comprising an exquisite line up of products, Clé de Peau Beauté has been developed to harness the innovative power of Japan's cutting-edge approach to science, to deliver comprehensive tailored solutions to treating all skin needs.



"After achieving success in Asian markets, Clé de Peau Beauté is strategically poised to expand into new territories. The UK has great potential for Clé de Peau Beauté as a key market. We believe that British customers and international travelers to the UK are highly knowledgeable when it comes to Beauty, and will embrace our brand philosophy, as well as appreciate our approach for uncompromising quality," says Yukari Suzuki, Clé de Peau Beauté Chief Brand Officer.



Charles de Montalivet, SHISEIDO UK Ltd, UK & Ireland Country General Manager adds, "High-end beauty brands are driving the luxury sector in the UK. Clé de Peau Beauté has an excellent track record in Asia and in the USA for exceeding the expectations of even the most discerning, thanks to their unique formulas, spectacular designs and meticulous attention to quality. We are confident that this hard-earned reputation will convert to success in Europe and we are proud to introduce Clé de Peau Beauté to Europe, with the UK as the first country to launch. Our partner of choice Harrods is well-known for providing a luxurious retail environment coupled with great customer experience to deliver the ultimate service to our clients."



UK marks the first port of call for Clé de Peau Beauté in EMEA. Lindsay Azpitarte, Clé de Peau Beauté Europe & Middle East VP confirms, "The growth of the European Luxury market heralds great opportunities for brands, and for super premium offerings like Clé de Peau Beauté that comes with a unique and complete offering, the opportunities are endless. We have ambitious plans in Europe and exciting new announcements are in the pipeline."



Mia Collins, Head of Beauty at Harrods adds, "We are honored and delighted to be the exclusive launch partner for Clé de Peau Beauté in Europe. It's the ideal addition to elevate the launch of our new Beauty Hall and one we know our clients will adore. Harrods has long-admired the exceptional formulas at the core of all Clé de Peau Beauté products and are so excited to present these to our clients."



Consumers will be able to experience Clé de Peau Beauté's unique philosophy and full range of products, including award-winning celebrity favorites such as La Crème, Concealer and Correcting Cream Veil.



About Clé de Peau Beauté



Clé de Peau Beauté, the global luxury brand from SHISEIDO Cosmetics, was founded in 1982 as the ultimate expression of elegance and science. Clé de Peau Beauté means the key to skin's beauty. The philosophy of the brand is to unlock the power of a woman's radiance by innovative skincare technology and harnessing makeup from around the world. Forever guided by an exquisite aesthetic sensibility and intelligence, Clé de Peau Beauté has instilled its products with modernity, enchantment, and dynamism to emerge as an industry leader in delivering radiance so remarkable, it emanates from within. Available in 14 countries and regions worldwide.



Clé de Peau Beauté Official Website: www.cledepeau-beaute.com [http://www.cledepeau-beaute.com/]



Clé de Peau Beauté Official Instagram: instagram.com/cledepeaubeaute [https://www.instagram.com/cledepeaubeaute/?hl=en]



About Harrods



Harrods began as a wholesale grocer and tea merchant in east London, first opening its doors in 1834. Since then, it has grown to become the world's most famous department store, known for its unrivalled range of luxury merchandise. As well as exclusive brands and myriad departments, one of Harrods' most renowned attributes is its unparalleled service. Harrods continues to be guided by its philosophy of "anything is possible" and, to this day, our customers remain at the heart of everything we do. Harrods.com [https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__Harrods.com&d=DwMGaQ&c=cupDGZn7Ux0EWhLGvv_ZvA&r=ZoKqUS5omxba1rhCh2O2T2H5JHBTAIS8kVkMPySY65F_61Um5u5-ZTKRB8HHdNIW&m=iP4V-6k_pxRwGqtaKEyG14j7_ycn_HkL5r7HG8ZKSn8&s=chojcJ7aKmRxA9P7c8lvBMWY0v4tyzOTwpt9KU99Pas&e=]



