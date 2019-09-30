Avast Business Welcomes EET Group as Nordic Distribution Partner

EET expands its hardware portfolio by adding Avast Business' endpoint security software and services



REDWOOD CITY, California and LONDON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast , a leader in digital security products for business and consumers, today announced a distribution partnership with EET Group [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2594816-1&h=4250977816&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eetgroup.com%2F&a=EET+Group] in the Nordic market. EET Group is a specialized IT distributor to businesses, operating in 26 markets across Europe, carrying over 920 brands, and serving more than 43,000 customers annually, and will distribute Avast Business products in Norway, Denmark, Finland and Sweden.



The strategic partnership will reinforce Avast Business' existing operations in the Nordic market to scale distribution of the entire Avast Business portfolio, including products launched earlier this year, Avast Business Secure Web Gateway [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2594816-1&h=1593451752&u=https%3A%2F%2Fsmb.avast.com%2Fservices%2Fsecure-web-gateway&a=Avast+Business+Secure+Web+Gateway] and Avast Business Patch Management [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2594816-1&h=2470093925&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.avast.com%2Fen-gb%2Fbusiness%2Fservices%2Fpatch-management&a=Avast+Business+Patch+Management]. A hardware-focused distributor, this deal is the first time EET has partnered with a digital supplier to distribute software products to small and mid-sized businesses.



"EET is proud to announce the distribution partnership with Avast Business in the Nordic market for its tailored SMB products," said Frederik Anderson, Business Line Director of IT products at EET. "Electronic software distribution represents an important opportunity for EET and expanding with a strong security brand such as Avast Business will support demand within our customer base."



"The EET partnership is an extension to our distributor network in Europe. We are now able to expand Avast Business' presence and offer SMBs in the Nordic region even more choice in how they get our security products," said Vita Santrucek, General Manager, Avast Business. "EET is trusted by local businesses to provide the best products, and with threats to business devices on the increase, adding our security software to their hardware portfolio makes a compelling offering. This partnership reinforces our commitment to building out our channel partner ecosystem as a critical element of our go-to-market strategy."



About Avast Business: Avast Business, www.avast.com/business [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2594816-1&h=1806359770&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avast.com%2Fbusiness&a=www.avast.com%2Fbusiness], part of Avast , a global leader in cybersecurity products with over 400 million users, provides enterprise-grade endpoint and network security solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and IT service providers. Avast Business combines powerful integrated security with remote monitoring and management solutions to make it easy and affordable for businesses to protect, manage, and monitor complex and evolving network security layers. Backed by Avast's immense threat detection network, which is among the largest and most advanced in the world, Avast Business uses machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time.



About EET Group: EET Group, www.eetgroup.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2594816-1&h=1662048948&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eetgroup.com%2F&a=www.eetgroup.com], is a value added niche IT distributor, providing suppliers and customers with expert industry knowledge, intelligent logistics solutions, unique sales service and smart marketing tools. Under the commercial name, EET Europarts, it helps quality brands bring their products to the European market across 26 countries. Every day its state-of-the-art logistics centre handles thousands of shipments going out to more than 43,000 buying customers. EET represents more than 920 brands.



