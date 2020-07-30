Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Initiates First-in Human Phase 1 Clinical Trial for New Anti-tumor Drug GLR2007

BEIJING, China and BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a major milestone for Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Gan & Lee, stock code: 603087.SH), with the initiation of our first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial for GLR2007, our internally-invented, cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 (CDK4/6) inhibitor as a potential therapy for advanced solid tumors. CDK4/6 activity is central to cell cycle regulation and has a key role in the occurrence and progression of a variety of cancers.(1 2) Therefore, Gan & Lee views CDK4/6 as an attractive therapeutic target agent. This Phase 1 clinical trial is a multicenter, open- label, study designed to establish the safety, tolerability, and optimal dosing strategy of GLR2007 in patients with advanced solid tumors. Dr. Lawrence Hill, CEO, Gan & Lee US says, "Based on encouraging pre-clinical data and the high unmet need, (3) GLR2007 is a promising new investigational compound that could potentially address unmet medical need for patients with advanced solid tumors. We are excited to begin this Phase 1 clinical study (NCT04444427) and look forward to collaborating with patients, caregivers and the medical community to make a meaningful difference to people living with cancer."



If you would want to learn more about GLR2007 clinical study information, please visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04444427?term=glr2007&draw=2&rank=1 [https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04444427?term=glr2007&draw=2&rank=1]



About Gan & Lee



Gan & Lee successfully developed the first Chinese domestic biosynthetic human insulin. At present, the company has four recombinant insulin analogs including long-acting glargine (Basalin(®)), fast-acting lispro (Prandilin(®)), mixed protamine zinc recombinant lispro injection (25R) (Prandilin(®)25) and aspart, as well as prefilled pen and insulin pen.



In the future, Gan & Lee strives to achieve a comprehensive coverage in the field of diabetes diagnosis and treatment. Moving forward to advance Gan & Lee's goal of becoming a world-class pharmaceutical company, we will also take an active part in developing new chemical entities to treat various forms of cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases, cancer and other therapeutics.



References



