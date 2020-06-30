Introducing Solera's Next Generation Of Qapter, An Intelligent End-To-End Artificial Intelligence Automotive Claims Platform

Leader in automotive and insurance solutions and services will deliver first globally available AI-based solution enabling end-to-end automation of the claims workflow



WESTLAKE, Texas, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Holdings, Inc. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2844822-1&h=1963136850&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.solera.com%2F&a=Solera+Holdings%2C+Inc.] ("Solera" or the "company"), a global leader in risk and asset management data and software solutions for the insurance and automotive industries, today introduced the next generation of Qapter, the company's innovative automotive claims workflow solution driven by artificial intelligence (AI).



Solera's patent pending AI-based technology will provide the industry's only globally available end-to-end solution for full digitalization of the modern claims workflow. Solera has made strategic investment into core machine-learning capabilities that will radically transform the claims workflow process.



The company's AI has the capability to detect damaged parts, determine the type and severity of damage, define appropriate vehicle manufacturer repair operations and create an estimate based on these pre-defined repair operations. Automation tools improve the process of triage claims workflow, speed up reviews of damage photos, rapidly improve identification of total loss vehicles, and support identification of the next best action for repairable vehicles. These capabilities all save time, speed up the claims process and shorten the lifecycle of a claim for insurers, body repair centers, assessors and vehicle owners.



By blending the company's proven repair science technology with over 300 million historical claims, one billion historical images (and growing), and 50 years of experience, Solera's best-in-class data feeds enhanced machine learning algorithms to drive efficiency and increased accuracy. This integrated approach provides superior accuracy and performance compared to rudimentary standalone simple AI image recognition point solutions that have limited repair data and provide minimal benefit in digitizing the claims process.



As noted by Darko Dejanovic, CEO, Solera, "Implementing AI will drive huge efficiency gains, but above all, the extent of such gains are determined by accuracy. This accuracy depends on the quality, not just the quantity, of the data and images that are used to train the algorithms, as well as the supporting historical damage estimate. This historical data more thoroughly trains the algorithms, not simply on the repair itself, but also on the broader context of the damage."



The industry has already begun to evolve to meet unexpected market conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic with an enhanced focus on providing digital-first and touchless claims experiences for customers which support social distancing while protecting employee and customer health and safety. As an example, Solera's image capture capabilities allow for initiation of a claim through a fully digital interaction where the customer provides images of vehicle condition and damage directly from their phone to the insurer or repairer, eliminating the need for face-to-face interaction.



"With leading claims platforms currently available throughout North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, we are excited to provide even more value to our customers by making current platforms 'smarter' through the use of AI and supporting a seamless transition from existing solutions to the new platform. We'll be working closely with our customers to deliver this functionality over the coming months and provide regular releases across markets," continued Dejanovic.



For more information about Solera's approach to AI in the claims workflow with the next generation of Qapter, visit https://www.qapter.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2844822-1&h=2849056561&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.qapter.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.qapter.com].



ABOUT SOLERA



Solera is a global leader in risk and asset management data and software solutions, empowering companies across the automotive and insurance ecosystem with trusted solutions to support connectivity across the vehicle value chain. Solera's solutions bring together customers, insurers and suppliers, empowering smarter decision-making through service, software, enriched data, proprietary algorithms and machine learning that come together to deliver insight and are designed to ensure customers' vehicles and property are optimally maintained and expertly repaired. Solera is active in over 90 countries across six continents, processing more than 300 million digital transactions annually for over 235,000 customers and partners. By drawing on the market-leading solution capabilities and business process best practices from its technologies around the world, Solera provides unsurpassed scale and strength with superior performance while delivering innovation to move the industry forward. For more information, visit www.solera.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2844822-1&h=1631543596&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.solera.com%2F&a=www.solera.com].



