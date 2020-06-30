Jolta, The World's First EV Dealership Network, Will Launch In Miami This Fall

The first-ever EV dealership retail network will offer electric cars and other electric vehicles, on-site charging stations, and charging solutions



MIAMI, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolta is poised to revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. A one-stop-shop for all EV-related needs, the new venture will be comprised of three main components: a curation of EVs, onsite charging stations, and charging solutions and installation services.



The first EV dealership of its kind, Jolta will offer a curation of e-cars, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-motorcycles, and more - all from premium brands like Gocycle, Unagi, and Rayvolt, plus a selection of electric car manufacturers including new-to-market brands.



Nathan Cohen, the CEO and founder of Jolta, said the company was born to address lingering challenges within the EV industry. Most EV brands currently lack the proper retail representation that allows consumers to experience products before purchasing. Additionally, other EV category brands risk diluting exposure when sold at general bike or recreational shops. Jolta will present EV brands alongside each other at an EV-centric flagship store that will let consumers discover, compare and try EV products before purchasing.



"Jolta's holistic approach to bring together all forms of personal electric transport under one amazing customer experience provides a unique touch point for Gocycle to connect with forward-thinking and passionate EV enthusiasts," said Richard Thorpe, Gocycle Founder and Designer.



Jolta will curate vehicles based on design, battery range, performance and safety, taking the burden of research off the consumer. A trained staff of EV experts, will facilitate on-site test drives while addressing customers' questions about vehicles and charging.



Jolta will also offer charging solutions for residential and commercial properties, including installation services. Customers can enjoy onsite charging stations and a full-service lounge where they can work or unwind while their vehicles charge.



"Jolta was founded with a vision to protect the environment and move toward sustainability. Our modes of transportation heavily affect environmental efforts, and the impact of COVID-19 has led people to consider even more eco-friendly ways of getting around. We strongly believe that we can seize this momentum and become part of this change by making EVs accessible to all," said Cohen.



Jolta will launch its first flagship store in the fourth quarter of 2020 in Miami. The company plans to open fourteen other dealerships in major U.S. cities by 2025.



