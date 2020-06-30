Delta Introduces SmartNode All-in-one Modularized Data Centre Solution for 5G and IoT Edge Computing in EMEA

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced the launch of SmartNode, a new generation of modularized data centre infrastructure solution, which offers flexible power system and cooling designs, quick deployment and scalable capacity for versatile implementation in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Telecommunications operators, enterprises, data centre planners, colocation providers, and cloud services can use this new Tier II-rated (Tier III optional) data centre infrastructure to rapidly scale edge computing capacity and provide the infrastructure necessary for IoT as well as low latency applications. SmartNode modularized data centres are available in five different capacities ranging from 33kW to 90kW.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1195856/Delta_Electronics_SmartNode_Key_Visual.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1195856/Delta_Electronics_SmartNode_Key_Visual.jpg]



"Data volumes will grow rapidly especially with the 5G roll-out and advent of low latency applications like autonomous driving, remote healthcare etc. in the near future," said Rakesh Mukhija, Delta's senior director and head of Mission Critical Infrastructure Solutions in the EMEA region. "In response to this trend, information infrastructure has to change too. There is a shift happening right now from cloud computing to edge computing. That is why Delta, with the advanced R&D capabilities and experience in the datacentre field, is introducing the new SmartNode modularized data centres, which are perfect for edge computing and enterprise level applications. The all-in-one design not only gives customers a one-stop solution, but also achieves high system integration and reliability."



Quick deployment for edge computing applications in IoT world



The telecommunications operators worldwide are currently building out their 5G infrastructures, and the IoT is growing rapidly. New networks will offer higher transmissions speeds, more bandwidth, and less latency. This performance will both enable and inspire an entirely new generation of services in areas such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and autonomous vehicles.



In this IT intensive world with heavy data traffic, an edge datacentre acts as a caching and data-aggregation point between users and larger datacentres to ease overwhelming IT loads. Network operators need affordable, reliable, and quick-to-deploy infrastructure like the new SmartNode modularized data centres to maximize efficiency and profitability. With flexible power systems and cooling designs, Delta's SmartNode solutions provide a rapid deployment of pre-engineered module with an all integrated system enable IT revenue generation at an earlier phase for quicker investment payback.



Ideal and robust one-stop solution



Delta's SmartNode solutions are available in five different capacities ranging from 33kW, 35kW, 50kW, 70kW to 90kW. With five standard configurations for quick selection based on customer requirements, all subsystems, such as modular UPS, power distribution, cooling, DCIM and more are highly integrated and reliable. Additional features of the SmartNode include the following:





-- Reliable Power System: Power distribution solution integrated within a

UPS allows saving valuable data centre space and reduces the TCO of the

data centre.

-- High Load IT Rack: The robust module structure allows customers to fill

complete racks with IT equipment and utilize full rack loads (1420 kg

per rack).

-- Optimal Cooling Management: The standard operating ambient temperature

range is -15℃ up to +48℃, and it is up to +39℃ without de-rating.

-- Enhanced Condenser Protection: Condensers are surrounded with a mesh

cage to provide protection during transport and against vandalism

on-site.

-- Excellent Reliability: The robust construction and EI60 fire resistance

allow implementation of the system in a wide range of environmental

conditions.

-- Advanced DCIM Solution: Delta InfraSuite Manager is also available as an

option for the new prefabricated data centres. It enables operators to

automate data centre management tasks and perform optimizations.

With one-stop professional service, Delta's SmartNode solutions deliver a compact design and reliability for easy implementation and long run of IT equipment.



About Delta



Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data centre infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centres and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.



Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability(TM) Indices for 9 consecutive years.



In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.



For further information about Delta, please visit www.delta-emea.com [http://www.delta-emea.com/].



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1195856/Delta_Electronics_SmartNode_Key_Visual.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1195856/Delta_Electronics_SmartNode_Key_Visual.jpg]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177354/Delta_Electronics_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177354/Delta_Electronics_Logo.jpg]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177354/Delta_Electronics_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177354/Delta_Electronics_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Judy Wu, Marketing Communications Planner, Delta EMEA, +31-(0)20-8003-906, jwu@deltaww.com



Web site: http://www.delta-emea.com/



