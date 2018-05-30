Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago



Ziften partners with sepago delivering a cloud-based, "single pane of glass" to detect and respond to advanced cyber-attacks and breaches on all endpoints



COLOGNE, Germany, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziften, a leading provider of all-the-time visibility and control for client devices, servers, and cloud VMs, today announced its entry into the German cybersecurity market in partnership with IT services and solutions partner sepago to assist with the planning, implementation, operation and support services for the Ziften Zenith security platform. sepago becomes the newest partner in Ziften's Activate Partner Program and joins via Ziften's Fast Start program [https://ziften.com/partners/fast-start-program/] for onboarding Microsoft Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) channel partners.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696643/ziften_logo_color_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696643/ziften_logo_color_Logo.jpg ]



This follows Ziften's previously announced strategic collaboration with Microsoft, and integration of its Zenith® endpoint detection and response (EDR) platform with Windows Defender ATP [https://ziften.com/microsoft-and-ziften/]. The integrated solution provides joint customers with a cloud-based, "single pane of glass" to detect, view, investigate, and respond to advanced cyber-attacks and breaches on Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints - including physical, virtual, and cloud-based systems.



"Ziften is 100% focused on delivering customer value through channel partners", said Greg McCreight, SVP Worldwide Channels, Ziften. "With our Fast Start program, we provide hands-on partnership to existing Microsoft channel partners, rapidly enabling them to solve customer's post-breach security challenges. sepago is one of the first joint Ziften and Microsoft security partners in EMEA giving us a huge opportunity working together to disrupt the endpoint security market in Germany. Working with sepago, a leading Microsoft partner and security expert, we expect quick success in the market."



"As a Microsoft channel partner, teaming with Ziften to offer their Zenith security platform integrated with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP was a perfect business and technology fit", said Paul Luetke Wissing, Managing Director, sepago. "All our customers stand to benefit from the seamless integration between Zenith and Windows Defender ATP giving them protection and deep visibility across their Windows and non-Windows systems. Ziften has been easy to work with, and supportive throughout the entire process. We expect to be extremely successful offering this powerful security solution to our customers and providing the planning, implementation, operation and support services for the Ziften security solution."



Together, Ziften, sepago, and Microsoft help organizations speed detection of attacks and zero-day exploits, uncover the full scope of a breach, quickly respond to contain attacks and prevent recurrence, and increase overall security operations productivity. The integrated, cloud-powered approach supports the most complex, multi-endpoint, multi-cloud enterprise environments, giving commercial and government customers the capability to:





-- Extend Windows Defender ATP to macOS and Linux Systems: Customers can

easily extend post-breach detection, investigation, and response to any

asset, anywhere - client devices, servers, and cloud VMs. They get an

integrated "single pane of glass" supporting Windows, macOS, and Linux

systems.

-- Secure Multi-Cloud, Windows and Linux Environments: Organizations can

readily overcome cloud monitoring and security concerns with visibility

and control of all virtual operating systems deployed across any cloud

service provider.

-- Conduct 6 Month, Lookback Forensics: Customers can instantaneously

search 6 months of rich machine timeline unifying security events from

Windows, macOS, and Linux systems - both physical and virtual.

About Ziften:

Ziften delivers all-the-time visibility and control for any asset, anywhere - client devices, servers, and cloud VMs. Our unified systems and security operations (SysSecOps) platform empowers IT and security operations teams to quickly repair user impacting endpoint issues, reduce their overall risk posture, speed security threat response, and increase operations productivity. Ziften's secure architecture delivers continuous, streaming endpoint monitoring and historical data collection for large and mid-sized enterprises, governments, and managed security service providers (MSSP). https://ziften.com [https://ziften.com/]



About sepago:

sepago are the IT consultants for automated application provisioning, virtualization, cloud computing and IT security. We support medium and large enterprises on their path to digital transformation and ensure users can work safely and effectively. Our conceptional strength, business management knowledge, technical expertise, and solutions of our partners Microsoft and Citrix flow into your IT projects. Founded 2002 in Cologne, sepago has grown tremendously and runs business locations in Cologne, Hamburg and Munich. https://sepago.de/en [https://sepago.de/en]





Ziften Media Contact: sepago Media Contact:

--------------------- ---------------------



Zonic Group Public Relations pr@sepago.de



Gregory Cross



gcross@zonicgroup.com





Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696643/ziften_logo_color_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696643/ziften_logo_color_Logo.jpg]



Web site: https://www.ziften.com/



