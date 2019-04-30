Bradesco - Filing of 2018 Form 20-F

SAO PAULO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Bradesco S.A. informs that its Form 20-F for 2018 was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on this date.



Shareholders and the holders of American Depositary Receipts - ADRs can request copies of the 2018 Form 20-F, free of charge, from the Market Relations Department.



The 2018 Form 20-F can be accessed at our website (banco.bradesco/ir-en), the SEC website (sec.gov) or at the website of the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM (cvm.gov.br).



Leandro de Miranda Araujo Executive Director and Investor Relations Officer



FURTHER INFORMATION: Investor Relations Area Tel.: (55 11) 2194-0922 E-mail: investors@bradesco.com.br [mailto:investors@bradesco.com.br]



