Bradesco - Filing of 2018 Form 20-F

dinsdag 30 april 2019 17:06 Economie
SAO PAULO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Bradesco S.A. informs that its Form 20-F for 2018 was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on this date.

Shareholders and the holders of American Depositary Receipts - ADRs can request copies of the 2018 Form 20-F, free of charge, from the Market Relations Department.

The 2018 Form 20-F can be accessed at our website (banco.bradesco/ir-en), the SEC website (sec.gov) or at the website of the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM (cvm.gov.br).

Leandro de Miranda Araujo Executive Director and Investor Relations Officer

FURTHER INFORMATION: Investor Relations Area Tel.: (55 11) 2194-0922 E-mail: investors@bradesco.com.br [mailto:investors@bradesco.com.br]

