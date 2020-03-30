HONOR Announces Global Fans Day 2020: Exclusive Deals of Up to 60% off Launching on 30th March, and Livestreams with Global Influencers Unveiled

HONOR fans will enjoy exclusive and exciting discounts on a range of HONOR all-scenario products from smartphones and wearables to laptops and earphones



SHENZHEN, China, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced its HONOR Global Fans Day 2020. Running from 30(th) March through to 14(th) April, the celebration will welcome HONOR fans from over 18 countries including Germany, France, UK, Russia, Czech Republic, Malaysia and more with a range of exciting deals and offers on all HONOR products including smartphones, wearables, and laptops on Hihonor.com and other partner retailers. In addition to launching exclusive discounts, HONOR will unveil its first-ever HONOR Experience Officers, a selection of well-known influencers from around the world who will be demoing HONOR's range of smart devices. HONOR believes that innovation technology can have a positive impact on people's lives and the Global Fans Day will demonstrate how HONOR's range of products can help you achieve a healthier, more productive life, anytime, anywhere.



"We are delighted to be celebrating HONOR's Global Fans Day 2020 with our fans and offering a range of great deals and discounts on our best-in-class products. At the end of 2019, we had over 220 million fans around the world and this is our way of saying thank you for the continued support. We look forward to welcoming more fans to our global community in 2020 and beyond," said George Zhao, President of HONOR. "In line with our 1+8+N strategy, which is centred around having 1 HONOR Smartphone, 8 categories of in-house devices and a wide range of products from our partners to enable a smart life, we launch this year's Fans Day theme; 'HONOR Your Smart Life'. HONOR strives to create a more connected and intelligent world for global youth. Through this celebration, we hope more people will enjoy the benefits of smart living, made possible by HONOR's all-scenario smart products."



Celebrate with HONOR Experience Officers All Over the World



This year, HONOR is teaming up with a selection of well-known influencers and role models from the worlds of sport, photography, and gaming. The HONOR Experience Officers will show how HONOR's cutting-edge all-scenario products empower them in their daily life, whether they are at work, training or catching up on entertainment. In addition, fans who participate in HONOR Experience Officers' online activities will get the chance to unlock special HONOR deals and offers.



#Move with HONOR



Equipped with advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities and multiple sports modes, HONOR's wearable products are reliable fitness companions, enabling everyone, regardless of their fitness levels, to move better. Witness how the HONOR MagicWatch 2, which offers iterative improvements for healthiness tracking like SpO2 monitoring([1]), helps boost the performance of acclaimed German climber Alexander Megos [https://www.instagram.com/alexandermegos/?hl=en].



#Create with HONOR



Enjoy ultimate portability and unparalleled performance on the go with the HONOR MagicBook Series and experience the smooth multitasking and ultra-light weight design. Join Murad Osmann, the world's Top 3 travel influencer and #FollowMeTo founder, to witness the creativity behind his signature post with the support of the HONOR MagicBook Series. Participate in ASBYT [https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC18WQbNSfrqxlIjKeIW3bGQ] live streaming on 8(th) April, you can also have a chance to win the newly launched MagicBook 14 too.



#Play with HONOR



If you are a fan of playing games on the go, the HONOR 9X Pro is your perfect choice. Powered by the Kirin 810 Chipset and GPU Turbo 3.0, the HONOR 9X Pro offers a faster, full-frame gaming experience. Together with gamers Teeqzy [https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb8A85srkG5a0QUhB6ikVLg], Puuki [https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIlrH9NZS0jp2Ly7scNreuA] and Jo Jonas [https://m.twitch.tv/jojonaz], experience the smooth gaming and win coupons worth up to 408 Euros during the live streaming session on 8(th) April. You can also get your hands on a 100 Euros gift code for Castle Clash and Lords Mobile published by IGG on all HONOR smartphone purchases.([2]) This is a deal every game lover should take advantage of.



Be A Smart Shopper with HONOR



From today (30(th) March) to 14(th) April, discover exclusive offers and deals on the all new hihonor.com in Germany [https://www.hihonor.com/germany] and France [https://www.hihonor.com/france]([3]).





-- Up to 60% discount: Save up to 60% on HONOR smart devices. You can also

own an HONOR MagicWatch 2 for the lowest price ever at just EUR

149.99([4]).

-- Fans Day Special Package: To celebrate the HONOR Global Fans Day 2020,

HONOR plays with the number of the date "4/0/8" offering a series of

exciting special packages. Fans in Germany and France can access an

exclusive special package priced at EUR408 with selected popular

products. Moreover, other special packages priced at EUR408, EUR804,

EUR40.80 and EUR80.40 are also available.

-- Dates of sale for HONOR MagicBook 14: HONOR MagicBook 14 will be also

available in the Germany from 3(rd) April, UK from 7(th) April and on

the shelf in France from 16(th) April.

-- Top benefits of purchasing from hihonor.com: Purchasing from hihonor.com

enables shoppers to discover our full range of products, under one roof.

Fans will also benefit from a dedicated after-sales service, which

includes Free Returns([5]) and Free Delivery([6]). Those with VIP

Memberships will also be able to unlock extra discounts on selected

products.

Customers in the UK will receive a special bonus on all purcahses on Amazon and Argos from 27(th) March through 14(th) April. Stay tuned for more exciting Easter surprises from HONOR.







HONOR Special Offers in the UK



---



Category

Product

SRP 408 Promotion Offer

Promotion Date

Channels



---



Smartphone

HONOR 9X 219.99 219.99

Apr 01 - Apr 14



Argos



with free HONOR Band 5



---



Smart Watch HONOR MagicWatch 2 (46mm) 159.99 139.99

Mar 27 - Apr 14



Argos



---



HONOR MagicWatch

2 149.99 129.99

Mar 27 - Apr 6



Argos





(42mm)



---



Fitness Tracker

HONOR Band 5 29.99 26.99

April 1 - Apr 14



Argos



---





About HONOR



HONOR is a leading tech brand for global youth, born during the growth of mobile internet, and shaped by groundbreaking technology resulting from the company's unwavering focus on R&D investment. Embracing every possibility in the era of 5G and AI, HONOR aims to create an intelligent new world for youth by developing a smart living ecosystem and inspirational youth culture. HONOR will continue to set itself apart by discovering the fun in innovation, introducing a tech chic lifestyle, and offering a diverse and open online community for its ardent, growing fan base.



For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com [http://www.hihonor.com/] or follow us on:



https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/ [https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/]

https://twitter.com/Honorglobal [https://twitter.com/Honorglobal]

https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/ [https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/]

https://www.youtube.com/honorglobal [https://www.youtube.com/honorglobal]





[1] The availability of SpO2 Monitor varies from

different markets and regions. SpO2 Monitor is

not designed to be a medical device, and is not

intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any

disease. All data and measurements should be used

for personal reference only. This feature will

come later aroun 10th April via OTA.





[2] This special offering is available on

purchases made on hihonor.com/germany and

hihonor.com/france.





[3] This special offering is available on

purchases made on hihonor.com/germany and

hihonor.com/france.





[4] The sale is available on purchases made on

hihonor.com/germany only.





[5] Free Returns in the first 31 days for all

MagicWatch 2 purchases.





[6] The Free Delivery is available on purchases

over EUR39.90.





