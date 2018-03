DSM - Repurchase of Shares (23 - 29 March 2018)

HEERLEN, Netherlands, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, has repurchased 188,000 of its own shares in the period from 23 March 2018 up to and including 29 March 2018 at an average price of EUR79.38. This is in accordance with the repurchase, covering commitments under share based compensation plans and for stock dividends, announced on 19 March 2018. The consideration of this repurchase was EUR14.9 million.



The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 324,650 shares for a total consideration of EUR25.9 million.



For more detailed information see 'Daily transaction details 1.6m Share Repurchase Program announced 19 Mar 2018 [https://www.dsm.com/corporate/investors/shares/share-buy-back-programs.html ]'.



Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in life sciences and materials sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about EUR10 billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com.



Forward Looking Statement



This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law.



For more information:



DSM Media Relations

Lieke de Jong

tel. +31(0)45-578-2421

e-mail media.contacts@dsm.com



DSM Investor Relations

Dave Huizing

tel. +31(0)45-5782864

e-mail investor.relations@dsm.com