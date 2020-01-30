Creating the Five-Star Luxury Experience for 40 Years: Meet the Designers Leading the Charge

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamonds sparkled and champagne flowed in Paris as the interior design firm Pierre-Yves Rochon (PYR) celebrated 40 years of luxury hospitality design. The 40(th) anniversary celebration also coincided with Founder and Global Design Director Pierre-Yves Rochon's introduction of the Senior Design Directors who bring his creative visions to life.



These key design collaborators work with Rochon from offices in Paris and Chicago to produce timeless designs that tell meaningful stories and express beauty, comfort and authenticity. Together, they lead the design and implementation of high-profile architecture and interior design projects across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.





-- Stephane Renaud, a modernist architect who brings contemporary forms to

the newly opened Hotel Martinez Cannes, Boucheron flagship store in

Paris and the ongoing Mandarin Oriental Moscow.

-- Claire Mabon, a classical interior designer whose feminine French flair

has touched the legendary Four Seasons George V Paris, Shangri-La Paris,

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills and Peninsula Shanghai.

-- Jungsoo Kim, a modernist interior designer whose global upbringing has

influenced the Jade Signature luxury residential tower in Miami, Four

Seasons Tianjin and the iconic Waldorf Astoria New York renovation.

-- Alexandra Parsons, a classical interior designer who bridges

international cultures on the soon-to-come Waldorf Astoria Doha and

luxury residential villas in Beijing.

"Success is not achieved by one man. It is a team. Our Senior Design Directors have worked with me for many years to bring the most iconic projects to life. I trust them," says Rochon. "At PYR, we are not only French and not only American. We are a combination of many cultures, many viewpoints, and that is our strength."



Meet Pierre-Yves Rochon and his design collaborators through a short film: www.pyr-design.com/news [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2704821-1&h=577805868&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pyr-design.com%2Fnews&a=www.pyr-design.com%2Fnews]



About Pierre-Yves Rochon (PYR)



Founded in Paris in 1979, PYR is the global leader in interior design for luxury hospitality and residential environments. The firm creates comfortable, elegant, and authentic experiences for historic and new properties around the world. Their unique design approach delivers award-winning results for luxury brands such as Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton, Waldorf Astoria, Fairmont, St. Regis, Peninsula, Shangri-La, Sofitel, InterContinental, and numerous boutique hotels.



PYR has created restaurant environments with the world's most innovative chefs, such as Joël Robuchon, Alain Ducasse, Paul Bocuse, Gérard Boyer, and Jean-Georges Vongerichten. PYR also designs bespoke furniture, fixture, carpet, lighting, and accessories for projects and collaborates with international luxury manufacturers to create commercial product lines sold worldwide.



Studios in Paris and Chicago work collaboratively, with designers and technical staff organized into integrated project teams offering a full spectrum of design services from concept through construction. Design leadership is fully engaged in every aspect of the process with the ultimate goal of transforming clients' business and strategic objectives into valuable and enduring design solutions.



Visit www.pyr-design.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2704821-1&h=1920945082&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pyr-design.com%2F&a=www.pyr-design.com] and follow @pyrdesign on Instagram.



