Berlinger Special AG: Doping Sample Security is the Paramount Priority

The doping samples taken at the coming Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea will be capable of being securely closed and stored. Sample bottle manufacturer Berlinger Special AG is currently assessing any security weaknesses in collaboration and close contact with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and is also planning additional security measures.



The secure handling and storage of doping samples - at the Olympic Winter Games and in general - is the mission and the goal of sample security bottle manufacturer Berlinger Special AG. In view of this, Berlinger Special AG takes seriously the recent video-documented tests by the team of investigative journalists, even though the testing methods used are not known, and even though their findings contradict the results of the extensive tests conducted both by Berlinger Special AG and by independent specialists on the bottles concerned, which showed in all cases that the bottles worked reliably when correctly handled.



What cannot be said of the sample bottles currently used (as is claimed in the film) is that they cannot be distinguished from counterfeits: Berlinger Special AG can always identify its own products beyond any doubt, thanks to a number of secret company-specific features that are integrated into the product.



Improved closing mechanism under consideration



Should security shortcomings be confirmed, Berlinger Special AG will take additional measures to safeguard the samples collected at the coming Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang. Among the options here, Berlinger Special AG is considering the use of doping sample containers with a modified closing mechanism that cannot be incorrectly handled. Corresponding trials are currently under way, and all the results of these will be made available.



Berlinger Special AG is making every possible effort, in collaboration with WADA and the IOC, to provide secure doping sample solutions that ensure clean competition and credible controls. The results of the current trials, and of any decisions taken in the light thereof, will be communicated without delay.



