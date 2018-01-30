Jack Penrod, Founder Of Nikki Beach Worldwide Announces Appointment Of Lucia Penrod As CEO

MIAMI BEACH, Florida, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikki Beach Worldwide, the family-owned and operated global luxury lifestyle and hospitality brand, announces the appointment of Lucia Penrod as CEO. Nikki Beach Worldwide founder Jack Penrod will continue to serve as Chairman of the company.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/634733/Nikki_Beach_Lucia_Penrod.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/634733/Nikki_Beach_Lucia_Penrod.jpg]



Lucia Penrod, who has been with the brand since its inception in 1998, also sits on the Board of Directors for Nikki Beach Worldwide. In addition to her new responsibilities, Lucia will continue to act as Chief Marketing Officer of Nikki Beach Worldwide, a role that she's had since 2008. As CMO, Penrod oversees all facets of Nikki Beach's branding, marketing and communications, as well as creating the company's Lifestyle, Fashion and Music divisions.



Born and raised in Nicaragua, Penrod moved to Miami in 1979 and spent four years working for the Diplomatic Corps serving the governments of South Korea and Venezuela. In 1984, she joined the Penrod's organization to run the exclusive and private Jockey Club of Miami. A year later, Jack Penrod was invited by the City of Miami Beach to open a beach club and entertainment complex at Miami's most famous address, 1 Ocean Drive. As the Project Manager, Lucia worked on the initial negotiations with the City, becoming an integral part of Penrod's Beach Club. She continued on as the venue's Marketing and Public Relations Director.



In 1995, Lucia and Jack Penrod married and the power couple continued working together to create new ventures. In 1998, Jack and Lucia Penrod opened the very first location of Nikki Beach. Today, there are 13 Nikki Beach locations, spanning countries like France, Thailand, Spain, Greece and Italy with the newest beach club in Barbados. Nikki Beach also has four international hotel properties and an annual pop-up location at the Cannes International Film Festival.



"I have been working alongside Jack since the very beginning and have a full understanding of the brand and our vision for the future. As we embark upon our 20th year as an iconic brand, I look forward to continuing to expand our business and our message of celebration of life around the world," says Lucia Penrod. "Building our brand alongside my husband has been an incredible and rewarding experience. We create happiness around the world."



"2018 marks the 20th anniversary of our brand. This milestone has inspired me to reflect on our past and look forward to what's next for our business. The choice was an easy one as Lucia is the natural fit for the role and I have full confidence in her," says Jack Penrod. "I know that Lucia will continue to share Nicole's legacy with passion and drive."



About Nikki Beach Worldwide:



In 1998, entrepreneur Jack Penrod introduced the world to Nikki Beach, the first and original luxury beach club concept that combines the elements of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art into one. Today, the Nikki Beach concept has transcended its international venues and grown into a global, multifaceted luxury lifestyle and hospitality brand comprised of a Beach Club Division; a Hotels & Resorts Division; a Lifestyle Division; a Special Events Division and Nikki Cares, a 501c3 Non-Profit Charity Division.



Nikki Beach can now be experienced in: Miami Beach, Florida, USA; Saint Tropez, France; Saint Barth, Caribbean; Marbella, Spain; Koh Samui, Thailand; Mallorca, Spain; Ibiza, Spain; Porto Heli, Greece; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Dubai, UAE; Bodrum, Turkey; Versilia, Italy and Barbados, Caribbean. Nikki Beach has a pop-up location during the Cannes International Film Festival. The Hotels & Resorts division has properties in Koh Samui, Thailand; Porto Heli, Greece; Bodrum, Turkey and Dubai, UAE.



