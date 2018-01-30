TUTC Crowned Winner of 'Above and Beyond' at the Mr & Mrs Smith Hotel Awards

MUMBAI, India, January 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC), the only luxury property from India, has made it to the winners list of the most incredible hotel collections at the annual Smith Awards, hosted by Mr and Mrs Smith, London's leading authority on luxury travel. TUTC Chamba Camp, Thiksey competed with the world's best stays and emerged victorious, for its unparalleled amenities and personalised experiences offered to the guests.



The property was voted the best in the 'Above and Beyond' category, selected by a panel of travel-savvy judges, including designers Jenny Packham, travel writers Johannes Pong and Lucy Williams. The winner of this award is chosen for going above and beyond expectations (a drink on the house, the best table for your birthday, a snack for the journey home), and the one who knows exactly how to provide the feel-good factor - they're natural hosts.



Travel writer Johannes Pong, one of the panellists described TUTC as, "Absolutely magical eco-friendly glamping in palatial tents with panoramic vistas of mountain-top monasteries by the foothills of the Himalayas in Ladakh."



The panellists heaped praise on TUTC by stating, "The miracles performed by staff at this Himalayan high-ender are all the more impressive considering your surroundings: 3,500 metres up in the Ladakh Valley. From the personalised butler assigned to each ultra-luxe canvas tent to the friendliness of the local dancers who accompany dinner: everything, it seems, has already been thought of. Feeling peckish in the night? Just delve into your well-stocked snack drawer. Edmund Hillary eat your heart out!"



Commenting on this achievement, Dhun Cordo, Co-founder, TUTC said, "We are extremely elated and honoured to have made it to the best of the best in a very exclusive category. It affirms our commitment in offering outstanding experiences and personalised luxury to our guests who want to explore challenging landscapes of India."



At 3,500 metres up, TUTC's exceptional services cater to all the whims and fancies of its esteemed guests. Luxury is exemplified by the aesthetically beautiful tents furnished with wooden chandeliers, four poster beds, exquisite linen to wooden period furniture. Each tent offers en-suite bathrooms with hot showers, in-house signature wash amenities, safe deposit, laundry service, private decks, unlimited Wi-Fi at the reception tent, 24/7 security & paramedic on site, 24/7 electricity, boutique, library and services of a personal butler.







