Adder Technology Unveils World's Smallest High Performance KVM Transmitter

Adder Technology [http://www.adder.com ], the high performance, IP-based KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) specialist, has announced the launch of the ADDERLink INFINITY 100T [https://www.adder.com/en/kvm-solutions/adderlink-infinity-100t ] (ALIF100T). The ALIF100T is a zero-U, IP-based, USB powered KVM transmitter that can form part of the ADDERLink INFINITY solution. It can be plugged straight into the back of any computer, meaning it takes up zero U if rack mounted, can hang from the back of the source and can be easily retrofitted into any existing infrastructure.



The ADDERLink INFINITY 100T has been developed in response to customer demand and a definite gap in the market for a zero-U, high performance KVM transmitter. The new transmitter is ideal for use in applications where rack space is at a premium, organisations are trying to bring costs down and a cost-effective, high performance KVM solution is required.



In addition to saving on rack space, savings are made on power consumption and installation costs. The ADDERLink INFINITY 100T [https://www.adder.com/en/kvm-solutions/adderlink-infinity-100t ] uses only 2 watts, which ensures less heat is generated and less cooling is required, therefore bringing down costs substantially. The device can also be powered directly from USB, meaning there is no need for power distribution units (PDUs), again saving on costs and required space.



"The ADDERLink INFINITY 100T is revolutionary in its design, taking up significantly less real estate within the cabinet and eliminating the need for costly rack space," says John Halksworth, senior product manager, Adder Technology.



"This is especially attractive to organisations that are looking to upgrade or update their current KVM systems with the ADDERLink INFINITY range but are hindered by the lack of space or the cost of redesigning their current infrastructure. Retrofitting high performance KVM into environments designed around legacy, outdated equipment is challenging and expensive, sometimes requiring a complete redesign. However, with the new transmitter, businesses can easily and cost effectively take advantage of the ADDERLink INFINITY solution without this costly step."



The new ADDERLink transmitter adds to the company's existing product range, and works with the ADDERLink INFINITY Manager [https://www.adder.com/en/kvm-solutions/adderlink-infinity-manager-v4 ] (A.I.M.) and ADDERLink INFINITY receivers.



The ADDERLink INFINITY 100T [https://www.adder.com/en/kvm-solutions/adderlink-infinity-100t ] will be shipping from 15th March 2018. Sample units will be available from 19th February after ISE 2018 in Amsterdam.



About Adder Technology



Adder Technology [http://www.adder.com. ] is a leading developer and thought leader in connectivity solutions. Adder's media networks, extenders and keyboard, video and mouse switch solutions enable the control and distribution of IT systems around the world. The company distributes its products in more than 60 countries through a network of distributors, resellers and OEMs. Adder has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, China and Singapore.



Adder's user base ranges across markets such as Retail, Financial, Industrial, Medical, Broadcast, Air Traffic Control, Digital Signage, Military and Server Management. Adder manufactures products under its own brand as well as for a number of OEM customers and its products are marketed and supported by a global network of resellers and distributors.



