Bonsignore Trial Lawyers, PLLC announces a settlement has been reached in the In re: TelexFree Securities Litigation

If You Bought a TelexFree AdCentral or AdCentral Family Package, a $22.5 Million Class Action Settlement May Affect Your Rights



WORCESTER, Mass., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





-- A class action lawsuit brought on behalf of victims of the TelexFree

pyramid scheme is currently pending.

-- Plaintiffs allege that they were injured as a result of the Defendants'

assistance and participation in the TelexFree pyramid scheme. Defendants

dispute Plaintiffs' claims.

-- A $22.5 million settlement has now been reached in this litigation

regarding claims against Fidelity Co-operative Bank ("Fidelity Bank")

and John Merrill (together, the "Fidelity Bank Defendants" or "Settling

Defendants").

-- This is the fourth settlement reached in this litigation. Three

settlements were previously reached with nine Defendants and three

related third-parties and have received final approval by the Court.

-- Your legal rights will be affected whether you act or do not act. The

complete Notice, available at www.TelexFreeSettlement.com

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3023257-1&h=3581824715&u=http%3A%2F

%2Fwww.telexfreesettlement.com%2F&a=www.TelexFreeSettlement.com],

includes information on the Fidelity Bank Defendants' settlement and the

lawsuit. Please read the entire Notice carefully.

-- The Court in charge of this case still has to decide whether to approve

the settlement.

-- The Notice and additional information translated in a variety of other

languages is available by visiting www.TelexFreeSettlement.com

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3023257-1&h=3581824715&u=http%3A%2F

%2Fwww.telexfreesettlement.com%2F&a=www.TelexFreeSettlement.com] You may

also call 877-829-4140 to obtain additional information in a variety of

other languages. Translators are available upon request.







YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OPTIONS



---







OBJECT BY JANUARY 11,

Submit your objection explaining why you disagree with the

2021 settlement and/or the requested attorneys' fees, litigation

expenses, and incentive awards.



---







EXCLUDE YOURSELF BY

This is the only option that allows you to individually sue

JANUARY 11, 2021 the Settling Defendants about the claims asserted in this

case. You will no longer be a member of the Settlement

Class and you will not receive any funds from this settlement.



---







GO TO THE HEARING ON

Ask to speak in Court about any aspect of the settlement and/or the

FEBRUARY 26, 2021 requested attorneys' fees, litigation expenses, and incentive awards.



---







DO NOTHING

You will remain a member of the Settlement Class. You will

give up any rights you currently have to separately sue the

Settling Defendants for the conduct that is the subject of the lawsuits.



---





For More Information visit www.TelexFreeSettlement.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3023257-1&h=3581824715&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.telexfreesettlement.com%2F&a=www.TelexFreeSettlement.com]



CONTACT: Robert Bonsignore, 781-350-0000



