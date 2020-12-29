Fenty Skin Global Retail Launch

"I always want to make sure that people have access to great skincare and great beauty products. Bringing Fenty Skin to Sephora around the world, plus Boots and Harvey Nichols, means people everywhere will now have the ability to enjoy the retail experience of Fenty Skin, in addition to Fenty Beauty, all under the same roof." - Rihanna



SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenty Skin - Rihanna's debut skincare brand - will now be available in Sephora, Boots and Harvey Nichols in select locations around the world starting December 26, 2020. Rihanna developed Fenty Skin in partnership with Kendo Brands, a LVMH-owned beauty developer, earlier this year with an unwavering mission to provide simple solutions for all skin tones and types. With this expansion, Fenty Skin will become even more accessible to even more consumers with locations in 30 countries.



Fenty Skin represents The New Culture of Skincare, providing clean, uncomplicated, effective skincare for all. Every multitasking product is easy to use and packed with benefits. It's all designed to complement Fenty Beauty makeup and has been tested on all skin types and tones to work seamlessly together. With Fenty Skin's retail expansion, shoppers can easily navigate and enjoy both Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty all under the same roof.



Inspired by her global lifestyle, Rihanna brings together ingredients from around the world and pairs them with skincare powerhouses, such as hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, for clinically proven results. She's prioritized clean formulas that are also vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free and earth-conscious: The daytime moisturizer-spf is coral reef-friendly, and the packaging has prioritized recyclable materials and smart refillable packs that still feel luxurious. Plus, she's elevated the entire experience with supple, unique textures and warm, delicious, clean scents. With Fenty Skin, Rihanna shares her real-life skincare routines for achieving a bright, healthy-looking complexion for both morning and night.



The Fenty Skin assortment includes:





-- Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser ($25), a makeup remover and

cleanser in one with a creamy lather to remove dirt, oil, and longwear

makeup without drying out the skin.

-- Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum ($28), a game-changing toner-serum

hybrid that targets pores, improves the look of dark spots, brightens,

smooths, and fights shine--all without stripping skin.

-- Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen ($35,

refill $30), a moisturizer and sunscreen in one that's lightweight,

oil-free, and truly invisible on all skin tones with its subtle pink

hue. It claps back at dehydration, discoloration, and dark spots, and is

makeup-friendly - no pilling or flashback. Plus, it's refillable.

-- Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream ($40; refill $36), a rich

gel-cream moisturizer that instantly hydrates, reducing the look of fine

lines and wrinkles to reveal a fresher, brighter complexion in the

morning. In just one week, pores and dark spots look better, too. Plus,

it's refillable.

-- Fenty Skin Start'r Set ($40), a 3-piece set containing Total Cleans'r,

Fat Water, and Hydra Vizor in travel-size minis.





