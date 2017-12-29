DSM and Amyris Close Transactions for Brazilian Production Facility

HEERLEN, Netherlands and EMERYVILLE, California, December 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Royal DSM , a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials and Amyris, Inc. , the industrial bioscience company, today announced that they have closed the transaction for the sale of Amyris Brasil Ltda to DSM and the establishment of a long-term manufacturing partnership for Amyris's high-volume products.



The announcement of the intended transaction was made on November 17, 2017, and the details can be found here [https://www.dsm.com/corporate/media/informationcenter-news/2017/11/51-17-dsm-expands-strategic-alliance-with-amyris-and-acquires-brazilian-production-facility-from-amyris.html ] .



DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.(TM)



Royal DSM is a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials. By connecting its unique competences in Life Sciences and Materials Sciences DSM is driving economic prosperity, environmental progress and social advances to create sustainable value for all stakeholders simultaneously. DSM delivers innovative solutions that nourish, protect and improve performance in global markets such as food and dietary supplements, personal care, feed, medical devices, automotive, paints, electrical and electronics, life protection, alternative energy and bio-based materials. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about EUR10 billion with approximately 25,000 employees. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com .



About Amyris



Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world's leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise(R) products across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at http://www.amyris.com.



DSM Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.



Amyris, the Amyris logo and No Compromise are registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. All other trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.



