Bottos: Where Blockchain, AI and Big Data Meet

A Decentralized Data Sharing Network Will Reshape the AI World



SHANGHAI, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Great news has arrived for all the cryptocurrency enthusiasts and purchasers as an all-new network has stepped into this sensational global arena. Known as Bottos, it is a decentralized AI data sharing network based on the Blockchain technology. Moreover, the game-changing platform is welcoming cryptocurrency enthusiasts with its token crowd sale open on 12PM December 31(st), 2017 GMT until January 28(th), 2018.



"Our motivation comes from the pain point that most AI startups have in data acquisition for model training. Our vision at Bottos is to build and become the world's largest global data sharing network to evolve the AI ecosystem via smart data contracts on a Blockchain infrastructure," said Tinting Wang, the co-founder of Bottos and the ex-VP of NEO with $4.5 billion market cap in its token value. "We have received a phenomenal response from major influencers and entrepreneurs from around the world after the release of our whitepaper earlier this year and we are now welcoming everyone to participate in our current token presale and upcoming crowd sale," she added.



Blockchain technology has proven itself as a worldwide game changer and the rapid rise in the market value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is a testament to the peoples' trust on this technology. However, Bottos will take this groundbreaking Blockchain technology to the next level by applying it to AI and big data field. According to the CEO Xin Song, Bottos is also a consensus-based one-stop platform to implement the registration, distribution and transformation of the data among different participants within the broad-based AI ecosystem. With an impressive list of successful entrepreneurs and professionals on its leadership team and advisory board, industry-leading partners such as ARM and Huawei Technologies as well as the support from the more than 100,000-member community, the upcoming platform is poised to become the next AI focused Etherum-like ecosystem in the world of cryptocurrency.



As a global data sharing network Bottos not only provides huge benefits to AI developers by reducing the acquisition cost and improving the data quality but also helps data contributors capitalize their assets by retaining clear ownership of their data and gaining better privacy control through registration. Therefore Bottos is a win-win solution for data contributors and requestors.



To know more Bottos please visit www.Bottos.org [http://www.bottos.org/] and our YouTube [https://youtu.be/zzt6inO3liQ], or email us questions at marketing.us@bottos.org [mailto:marketing.us@bottos.org].



Web site: http://www.bottos.org/ bottos.org/



