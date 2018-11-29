Huobi Derivative Market Launches at New York event

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced at the Cryptofrontiers conference in New York City today, the next step in cryptocurrency trading is here. Cryptocurrency contract trading - along with a comprehensive suite of other sophisticated digital asset trading services - is now available via the Huobi Derivative Market (Huobi DM) exchange to selected countries. Huobi DM allows users the opportunity to trade on both rising and falling cryptocurrency prices and provides advanced tools for controlling risk and uncertainty.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791047/HBDM_image.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791047/HBDM_image.jpg]



"Cryptocurrency is a rapidly expanding and maturing market," said Joshua Goodbody, General Counsel of Huobi's Global Institutional team. "As part of that maturation, we see more and more sophisticated investors and traders from more established financial markets looking to gain exposure, including institutional players. At the same time, we think many experienced, successful cryptocurrency traders are looking for a broader range of investment tools than has traditionally been available. Huobi DM is tailor-made to address these sorts of needs."



Cryptocurrency contract trading gives Huobi DM users the ability to buy or sell Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies at predetermined prices at specified times in the future. Among other advantages, this gives investors and traders the ability to open both short and long positions, as well as more advanced tools for hedging positions and controlling risk and uncertainty.



While similar services do exist in cryptocurrency, Huobi DM sets itself apart via:





-- Superior risk management: including multiple limits for risk management

and 24-hour monitoring.

-- Investor protections: including a 20,000 BTC insurance fund to protect

users against catastrophic security failures, a dedicated insurance fund

for each trading pair against unfilled liquidation order losses, and a

circular break mechanism that helps protect users from unnecessary

forced liquidations.

-- Fee structure: market makers pay no trading fees and get financial

bonuses (when trading as a maker).

-- Leverage flexibility: Huobi DM offers 1X, 5X, 10X, and 20X leverage.

-- Speed: high memory and 10X matching speed compared to market average

speed.

The Cryptofrontiers conference was a closed-door event focusing on trends and investments in the crypto-space, as well as the development of blockchain technology, and panel discussions by industry experts. In addition to Huobi representatives, it was attended by venture capitalists and members of the blockchain industry.



Huobi DM is currently in Beta testing mode, and is not available to users from the United States of America, Singapore, Israel, Iraq, Hong Kong (China), Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Malaysia, Syria, Samoa Eastern, Puerto Rico, Guam, Bangladesh, Ecuador and Kyrgyzstan.



More information can be found here: https://www.hbdm.com/ [https://www.hbdm.com/]



For enquiries please contact: media@huobi.com [mailto:media@huobi.com].



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791047/HBDM_image.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791047/HBDM_image.jpg]



CONTACT: Jiayi Li, +65-92295769



