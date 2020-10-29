The World's Best Cities in 2021 Revealed

Resonance Consultancy has just released the latest edition of the most comprehensive city ranking on the planet. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2965359-1&h=580365975&u=http%3A%2F%2Fbestcities.org%2FReports%2F2021-Worlds-Best-Cities%2F&a=Resonance+Consultancy+has+just+released+the+latest+edition+of+the+most+comprehensive+city+ranking+on+the+planet.]



NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonance Consultancy today announced the world's 100 top-performing cities in their annual World's Best Cities Report [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2965359-1&h=1760947900&u=http%3A%2F%2Fbestcities.org%2FReports%2F2021-Worlds-Best-Cities%2F&a=World%27s+Best+Cities+Report].



A leading advisor in tourism, real estate and economic development, Resonance's Best Cities rankings quantify and benchmark the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for the world's principal cities with metropolitan populations of one million or more. They are lauded as the world's most thorough city ranking, based on original methodology that analyzes key statistics as well as user-generated reviews and online activity in channels such as Google, Facebook and Instagram.



"The World's Best Cities rankings are composed of experiential factors that people consider most important in choosing a city to live and visit, as well as empirical factors that business decision-makers consider important for business or investment," says Resonance President & CEO Chris Fair.



As a result, Resonance's Best Cities rankings don't just consider cities as places to live, work or visit, but take a more holistic approach using a wide range of factors that show positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors. These range from the number of culinary experiences and museums, to the number of Global 500 corporations, direct flight connections and mentions each city has on Instagram.



Based on each city's performance in the 25 factors analyzed, these are the World's Best Cities for 2021:



1) London, England 2) New York City, USA 3) Paris, France 4) Moscow, Russia 5) Tokyo, Japan 6) Dubai, United Arab Emirates 7) Singapore, Republic of Singapore 8) Barcelona, Spain 9) Los Angeles, USA 10) Madrid, Spain



And why does a ranking of the world's cities matter now?



"The data collected for this year's rankings provides a snapshot of the performance of these cities leading into the pandemic," says Resonance President & CEO Chris Fair. "A year from now, we'll be able to look at how COVID-19 has affected each of these cities and see which ones prove to be the most resilient during this crisis."



About Resonance Consultancy



Resonance is a global consultancy of strategic and creative place makers. As leading advisors in real estate, tourism and economic development, Resonance combines expertise in research, strategy, branding and communications to make destinations, cities and developments more valuable and more vibrant. ResonanceCo.com



About BestCities.org



Best Cities is the home of Resonance's exclusive ranking of the world's top urban destinations. The data is used by news outlets ranging from National Geographic to Lonely Planet, and Bloomberg calls it "The most comprehensive study of its kind; it identifies cities that are most desirable for locals, visitors, and businesspeople alike, rather than simply looking at livability or tourism appeal." BestCities.org | #BestCities



