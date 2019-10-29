Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

Edgeverve Recognized as a 'LEADER' in RPA Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

dinsdag 29 oktober 2019 11:21 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeVerve Systems [https://www.edgeverve.com/], was recently recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave(TM): Robotic Process Automation, Q4 2019.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847965/EdgeVerve_Infosys_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847965/EdgeVerve_Infosys_Logo.jpg]

Forrester included 15 vendors in this assessment who were evaluated against 25 criteria, which we grouped into three high-level categories which included current offering, strategy and market presence.

The report states "EdgeVerve brings a combined product and services approach. AssistEdge is best suited for enterprise-grade companies looking for attended and unattended capabilities. The RPA (Robotic Process Automation) product is flanked by frameworks for an automation center of excellence, RPA governance and process discovery within an overall vision called automation singularity: the convergence of AI and automation". AssistEdge received the highest score possible in the innovation/market approach/access to capital and enterprise customers criteria.

AssistEdge [https://www.edgeverve.com/assistedge/?cmpid=PressRelease_ForrRemkt_17102019&source=Digital&subsource=PressRelease] offers a cohesive automation platform that enables enterprises to scale in their automation journey. It offers enterprises with a comprehensive suite of products enabling them to drive initiatives around process discovery, intelligent automation and digital workforce orchestration. AssistEdge has helped enterprises unlock value in the form of reduced service time, faster sales cycles, better resource allocation, accelerated revenue recognition and improved efficiency among others.

For a full copy of the report, please click here [https://www.edgeverve.com/assistedge/forrester-wave-rpa-2019/?cmpid=PressRelease_ForrRemkt_24102019&source=Digital&subsource=PressRelease].

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847965/EdgeVerve_Infosys_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847965/EdgeVerve_Infosys_Logo.jpg]

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: PR_Global@infosys.com

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234