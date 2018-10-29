Rohde & Schwarz Remains on Course for Growth

MUNICH, October 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Rohde & Schwarz can look back on a successful 2017/2018 fiscal year, with substantial gains in incoming orders and revenue. With its core competencies and cutting-edge solutions, the Munich based technology group is addressing key future topics such as communications, information and security, helping to ensure a safer and connected world.



In the 2017/2018 fiscal year (July to June), Rohde & Schwarz surpassed the two billion euro mark for revenue for the first time. At EUR 2.04 billion, revenue was 6.7 percent higher than in the previous year, while incoming orders rose by 7.4 percent to EUR 2.21 billion. The number of employees worldwide climbed from around 10,500 to 11,500 by June 30, 2018. The company's decision to focus on key, high-growth markets of the future with its four strategic pillars - test and measurement, broadcast and media, aerospace | defense | security, and networks and cybersecurity - is paying off.



Tackling the issues of the future



Rohde & Schwarz has aligned all of its business fields to meet future challenges. By focusing on the high-growth market segments of communications, information and security, its leading-edge product portfolio and its strong business performance, the company is looking ahead to the coming years with confidence.



Please find detailed information here: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/about/news-press/details/news-library/news-library_229347.html?change_c=true



