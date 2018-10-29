China Intercontinental Communication Centre Partners With National Geographic to Create Series of Documentaries on China's Extreme Landscapes

LONDON, October 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



China Intercontinental Communication Centre (CICC) partners with National Geographic to co-produce a series on China's extreme landscapes. Extreme China, a series of documentaries exploring some of region's most impressive natural sites. Each episode explores a different landscape and the communities that thrive within through the eyes of National Geographic explorer and photographer Ben Horton.



Presenter Ben Horton teams up with three other top Chinese explorers to journey into China's extreme natural landscapes. Each episode of the series features a different geographical site: the Siguniang icefall, Hainan sea and Hanzhong sinkholes. Together the teams face extreme challenges against dauntingly beautiful environments, bringing their skills and knowledge together and putting it to the test. It takes the viewer on an epic journey of discovery, igniting the spirit of adventure with ice climbing, free diving and caving in formidable landscapes whilst immersing into the life of the local community to show how people have adapted to live and prosper.



The Chinese explorers are well known experts in their field. University Professor Liu Yong takes Ben on his first journey to Siguniang to learn how local Jiarong Tibetan people live in the harsh environment and to challenge the 300m icefall. Underwater photographer and conservationist Doudou is one of China's most experienced divers and surfers, she leads Ben to Hainan to document local fishing culture and explore the underwater world along with surrounding islands and reefs. The last episode features Abond, China's No.1 climbing specialist. The duo delve deep into the belly of the world's largest cluster of sinkholes in Hanzhong, they brave rockfalls, underground rivers and tight tunnels to uncover one of nature's hidden secrets.



The production team of Extreme China put a great amount of work into the expression of cultural and geographical stories with innovative storytelling and filming techniques. Showcasing the beauty of China's diverse terrains and culture through a new perspective and opening a window into the daily lives of people.







