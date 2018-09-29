REVOLVE Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

CERRITOS, California, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance Holdings, LLC (to be renamed Revolve Group, Inc., "REVOLVE") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. REVOLVE intends to apply to list its common stock on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "RVLV."



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC will act as lead joint bookrunning managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch will also act as joint bookrunning manager for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc. and Jefferies LLC will act as bookrunning managers for this offering and Cowen and Company, LLC, Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. will act as co-managers for this offering.



The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by telephone at 1-866-718-1649; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, by telephone at 1-800-221-1037, or by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com [mailto:newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com].



A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



Investor Relations Contact: Investor Relations 1-562-282-4990 IR@revolve.com [mailto:IR@revolve.com]



Media Contact: Kendall Sargeant Kendall.Sargeant@revolve.com [mailto:kendall.sargeant@revolve.com]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/720263/REVOLVE_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/720263/REVOLVE_Logo.jpg]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/720263/REVOLVE_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/720263/REVOLVE_Logo.jpg]



