SmallRig Announces the Master Kit for Sony Alpha 7S III

SHENZHEN, China, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This July is apparently a big month for most filmmakers and photographers. Only three weeks after the launch of Canon R5/R6, Sony released the long-awaited camera Alpha 7S III. At the same time, camera accessory specialist SmallRig announced the Master Kit for Alpha 7S III users at an incredible speed.



One focus of the camera is video recording. With improved 12-megapixel sensor, Alpha 7S III is capable of shooting 4K video at up to 120fps and generating exceptional low-light photography. Besides that, the recording limit should be one hour without overheating, which gives it a possible edge over most cameras that are limited to 30 minutes when recording 4K.



To optimize the shooting experience, especially for featured long-time shooting of Alpha 7S III, SmallRig designed the Master Kit that includes a form-fitting full cage, a NATO rail, a NATO top handle and a cable clamp, which will be available in August 2020.





-- Cage for Sony Alpha 7S III: The camera can be firmly fixed onto the cage

via a 1/4 screw on the bottom and an M2.5 screw on the side. Featuring

multiple 1/4 and 3/8 thread holes, a built-in NATO rail on the side and

a cold shoe, the cage allows various mount options under different

shooting scenarios.

-- NATO Top Handle: Attaching to the top of the cage with a NATO rail, the

handle can effectively smooth the low profile shooting while providing

quick release.

-- HDMI Cable Clamp: Designed to hold the HDMI cable in place and prevent

cable strain or accidental cable disconnects, the clamp secures to the

cage with one captive 1/4 screw and two anti-twist pins and holds the

HDMI cable with a thumbscrew.

Aiming to develop the whole ecosystem for filmmakers and content creators, SmallRig is constantly welcoming feedback of the camera utilization. Feel free to check out their website for more products and details: https://www.smallrig.com/smallrig-sony-alpha-7s-iii-mater-kit-3009.html [https://www.smallrig.com/smallrig-sony-alpha-7s-iii-mater-kit-3009.html]



About SmallRig



Founded in 2012, SmallRig is an innovative-led manufacturer that designs and builds premium camera rigs and accessories for all kinds of camera. Our sales network is spreading to over 150 countries and regions while our products are well-supported by over 500k filmmakers and photographers worldwide.



