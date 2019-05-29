Efficient Robotics Launches a Commercial Fully-automated Microfluidic Platform Technology That Can Screen Millions of Biomolecules and Cells in O

Revolutionizes the process of ultra-high throughput screening for the optimization of enzymes, antibodies, proteins, microbial strains and mammalian cells



STUTTGART, Germany, DES MOINES, Iowa and SANTA BARBARA, California, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biotechnology research and development community now has a commercial breakthrough microfluidic platform that revolutionizes the process of ultra-high throughput screening for the optimization of enzymes, antibodies, proteins, microbial strains and mammalian cells. Efficient Robotics GmbH has announced the commercialization of its Nano-Titer-Pipe (NTP) Screening Workstation for screening and optimizing millions of biomolecules and cells in hours and days as opposed to conventional technologies, that takes weeks and even months. Gone are the days where the biotechnology industry needs to depend only on conventional "robotic arm" screening technology, the NTP Screening Workstation from Efficient Robotics GmbH is faster and more cost-effective than conventional technologies.



"After 15 years of dedicated development efforts, the biotechnology industry now has a commercial microfluidic technology which can process in a serial manner millions of droplets per day including droplet inoculation and precise incubation, assay addition and incubation as well as sensitive detection and selection," stated Dr. Marc Koltermann, President of Efficient Robotics GmbH. "The NTP Screening Workstation can be started by everybody in the lab with one klick and delivers in a fully automated manner hits from millions of samples with highest precision" said Koltermann.



Efficient Robotics GmbH has global biochemistry markets under commercial evaluation however the company has experienced significant commercial interest coming from the biotechnology sector in the European Union and the United States. "The sheer speed of the NTP Screening Workstation reduces development times of improved cells and biomolecules from months to days and with its low acquisition cost it is a very attractive technology solution for applications in directed evolution, strain and cell line development and many more biotech selection processes," said Martin Mitchell, Director of Global Sales and Marketing.



Efficient Robotics is a leading company for the development, production and commercialization of automated microfluidic systems for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical industries. Efficient Robotics has the NTP Screening Workstation ready for global commercial deployment installation and commissioning. For more technical and commercial information including a technology video please visit www.efficient-robotics.com/video [http://www.efficient-robotics.com/video].



