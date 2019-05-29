MPL Partners with CleverTap to Drive User Engagement & Consolidate its Position During the IPL 2019 Season

Building an immersive experience for its 25 Mn+ user base, MPL breaks barriers to make mobile gaming a household sport



MUMBAI, India, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, the full stack customer lifecycle management platform, announced that Mobile Premier League (MPL), India's fastest-growing e-sports platform is extensively using its comprehensive data-driven experience optimization features to consolidate its position in the competitive gaming and fantasy sports market.



Founded in September 2018, MPL has seen its users growing to over 25 Million in less than a year since launch. It has over 30 games on its platform including SuperTeam, a skill-based game that allows users to select upcoming cricket matches to create a fantasy team and participate in cash, token, or practice contests. In order to build brand awareness and to reinforce its position as India's biggest mobile eSports platform during the 2019 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), MPL roped in the Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador and launched its maiden TVC.



CleverTap's AI-ML powered customer data platform is helping MPL with a 360-degree view of each user, enabling them to identify hidden patterns in their data such as game completion rates as well as bottlenecks and issues within gameplay. This will further allow them to create advanced user segments that drive user engagement and retention through highly personalized campaigns.



Sishir Kolli, VP of Product at MPL said, "Competitive mobile gaming platforms are ushering in the next wave of social engagement, and we believe that building personalized experiences is the secret sauce for any successful competitive gaming platform." He further elaborated, "With CleverTap, we are able to understand the user journey, find ways to drive engagement, and identify opportunities to cross-sell and upsell. This has been instrumental in our user growth and retention."



Using CleverTap Journeys, MPL can effectively onboard new users and orchestrate omnichannel campaigns to drive conversions and retention. With engagement driven through CleverTap, MPL has already seen a 400% boost in user retention during the 2019 IPL season.



Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at CleverTap said, "Fantasy sports in India have shown a remarkable opportunity for fan engagement. MPL's rise in terms of scale and user growth has been nothing short of inspiring." Jain further added, "Our analytics and customer lifecycle management features help MPL understand user behavior, and identify relevant user segments that need to be engaged with across devices through personalized communication across channels. We are thrilled to partner with India's fastest growing competitive gaming platform and are excited to play a role in their growth story as they expand to newer countries within South East Asia."



About CleverTap CleverTap is a customer lifecycle management platform that helps brands deliver delightful customer experiences at scale. Over 8,000 companies [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2479374-1&h=1741194604&u=https%3A%2F%2Fclevertap.com%2Fcustomers%2F%3Futm_source%3Dpr%26utm_medium%3Dref%26utm_campaign%3Dmplipl2019&a=companies] around the world, including Vodafone, Hotstar, Sony, Scoot, Carousell, GO-JEK, Cleartrip and BookMyShow trust CleverTap to deliver personalized experiences and improve the impact of omnichannel marketing across the entire customer lifecycle. CleverTap is backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, Accel and Recruit Holdings, and operates out of San Francisco, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. For more information, visit clevertap.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2479374-1&h=815548920&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.clevertap.com%2F%3Futm_source%3Dpr%26utm_medium%3Dref%26utm_campaign%3Dmplipl2019&a=clevertap.com] or follow on LinkedIn [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2479374-1&h=2343745550&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fclevertap%2F&a=LinkedIn] and Twitter [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2479374-1&h=3438302182&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fclevertap&a=Twitter].



About Mobile Premier League MPL (Mobile Premier League) is a holistic mobile gaming application, launched in September 2018. In the short span of time since it went live, the platform has garnered over 25 Million users, making it India's fastest growing eSports Platform.



MPL offers mobile gaming lovers, a one-stop-platform with multiple, popular, skill-based games to choose from. With its low entry-barrier and selection of multiple casual games, MPL ensures that even inexperienced and new users have the opportunity to compete and win rewards and participate in the many tournaments that the platform hosts. Users can download the app at mpl.live [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2479374-1&h=124589754&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mpl.live%2F&a=mpl.live] and the App store.



