LaPresse: Trezeguet Champions Morocco 2026 for World Cup

dinsdag 29 mei 2018 12:22 Economie
MILAN, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

"I'm convinced that Morocco will offer both players and all football lovers the best conditions. Together for the same goal".

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/658771/LaPresse_Logo.jpg )

That's the tweet by David Trezeguet, 1998 world champion with the French national team, in his role as ambassador for Morocco 2026.

The former Juventus striker will represent the candidature of the African country in its campaign to organise the 2026 World Cup, the first in which 48 teams will be competing.

It will be the 68th FIFA congress, scheduled for 13 June, which will reveal a little more about who will host the tournament. At present, following the go-ahead for the official candidatures announced last August, it is Morocco and North America, or rather the United States, Canada and Mexico, that are competing for the position.

However, in two weeks the world of elite football will be able to decide to reopen the nomination competition, even assuming that a verdict could overturn the selection process. All we have to do is wait.



