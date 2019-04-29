Monaco to Host Anthony Ritossa's 9th Global Family Office Investment Summit Representing $4 Trillion in Wealth June 18-20

MONTE CARLO, Monaco, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th Global Family Office Summit held under the High Patronage of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco and hosted by the 600-year-old Ritossa Family Office will once again visit Monaco June 18-20. Local leaders are already preparing to host the elite crowd of 400+ billionaires, sheikhs, royal families and business leaders representing $4 trillion in investor wealth at the Fairmont Monte Carlo Hotel.



For the first time ever, the inaugural Single Family Office International Tennis Tournament will take place on Friday, June 21 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. under the direction of legendary ATP tennis professional Diego Nargiso. A maximum of 100 players are expected to compete in singles and doubles, men's and women's events at the Monte- Carlo Country Club. MCCC Director Monsieur Eric Seigle will personally present the top three winners in each category with their prizes.



The Monaco Summit will feature two days of high level debate and discussion of timely world events and top tier investment opportunities, including:





-- The World's Most Powerful Women

-- Secrets of Award Winning Investment Managers

-- Profiting from Today's Blockchain Boom

-- What Today's Savvy Global Leaders Hope for the Future of Philanthropy

-- Family Office Outlook for 2019 and beyond

-- Impact Investing

-- Investing in Art





"Anthony Ritossa and myself are committed to long-term partnership in the interest of the substantial families and family offices that consider the Summit as a key opportunity for interaction and collaboration. There is truly no other event worldwide that offers the high quality of powerful speakers and delegates that Ritossa Family Office Summits provide," said Giuseppe Ambrosio, President of the Monaco Single & Multi Family Office International Association. "In fact, the response to the Monaco Summit has been so overwhelming that we had to move the Summit to the Fairmont Monte Carlo Hotel in order to accommodate a record-breaking number of guests."



"Monaco is always a perfect venue for our Family Office Summits and I look forward to hosting the 4th event here in June. It is largely due to the support provided by Prince Albert II of Monaco, Giuseppe Ambrosio and the Summit Advisory Board that the event has become such a global sensation," said Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office.



"I have produced literally thousands of events and conferences around the world and never have I found such a broadness of vision and project. The official support of Sheik Zayed and the Monaco Prince, the presence of the heirs of Bahrain and Yugoslavia ruling families, the heirs of Reynolds, Rockefeller, Bismarck, Muhammad, Menelik, Selassie and a most innovative global finance platform is something unheard of before. Your event ranks in first place as the most astonishing and inspired world summit. I'm very proud to collaborate," said Matteo Peri, CNBC Europe.



"Your wonderful Summit turned out to be the best conference I have been to. It's only because of your splendid efforts and management, that made it so successful, highly stimulating and beneficial for all participants," said Hadi Al Alawi, Chairman & CEO, Al Hayat Group, Kingdom of Bahrain.



"Ritossa Summits are the best in a perfect setting - we achieved US$360 million of investments," said Nick Ayton, Founder & CEO, Chainstarter Ventures & Family Office Digital Asset Advisor, UK.



"Tremendous outcomes from being part of the 8th Global Family Office Investment Summit. Special thanks to Anthony Ritossa for the great hospitality. Looking forward to being part of the 9th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Monte Carlo - Monaco," said Abdullah Al-Weshah, Private Office of H.E. Mubarak Bin Hamoodah, UAE.



"The 8th Global Family Office Summit was a crowning achievement for Anthony Ritossa and everyone who participated. It is no surprise that this is renowned as the largest and most exclusive worldwide family office gathering of all time and it is an honour to provide patronage to such an illustrious event. As at past Summits, many prominent families from around the world gathered for high level discussions about how to enrich the family legacy, grow and preserve wealth, and share ideas. We look forward to future events," said Mohamed Al Ali, CEO & Advisor, Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE.



