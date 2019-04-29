Emaar Hospitality Group Launches Unbeatable Three-day Flash Sale Offering 25% Off on Rooms

DUBAI, UAE, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emaar Hospitality Group, Dubai's homegrown international hospitality and leisure provider, is offering a three-day flash sale, that assures unbeatable value for guests with 25 per cent off on all hotel room bookings.



Only from May 1 to 3, visitors to Dubai and residents who are seeking a staycation experience at Emaar Hospitality Group's award-winning hotels, stand to gain more value with the 25 per cent discount.



The flash sale is applicable across all hotels under Emaar Hospitality Group's premium luxury brand, Address Hotels + Resorts, and the upscale lifestyle Vida Hotels and Resorts. Guests booking the contemporary midscale Rove Hotels, the joint venture of Emaar Properties and Meraas, will also receive the discounted rate.



Chris Newman, COO of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: "The flash sale is a note of our appreciation to our guests by rewarding them with extra value especially as they finalise their summer travel plans. With Dubai serving as the must-visit destination this summer for travellers from across the region and wider markets, the flash sale offers them the perfect opportunity to discover the city while staying in one of our exceptional hotels located in central locations."



Guests can choose from award-winning hotels including Address Downtown standing tall near Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall; Address Dubai Mall, linked directly to the world's most-visited retail and leisure destination; the city lifestyle resort, Address Boulevard also located in Downtown Dubai; Address Dubai Marina, for those who cherish waterfront living and Address Montgomerie, for golfing enthusiasts. For a luxurious Arabesque resort, Palace Downtown is the perfect choice.



Vida Downtown offers guests a blend of style and convenience, while Manzil Downtown, a lifestyle boutique hotel features authentic designs, complemented by Arabian hospitality. Both hotels are also in Downtown Dubai. All five Rove Hotels conveniently located in central neighbourhoods within Dubai are also part of the flash sale. Rove Hotels come with family-friendly rooms with convenient amenities.



Whether one is escaping for romance, serene relaxation or treasured family time, they can indulge even more on their favourite holiday in Dubai.



Book between May 1-3, 2019 to receive 25 per cent off on the best available rate for stays between 5 May and 25 December 2019. Terms and conditions apply. To book, visit addresshotels.com [https://www.addresshotels.com/en/], vidahotels.com [https://www.vidahotels.com/en/], rovehotels.com [https://www.rovehotels.com/]



