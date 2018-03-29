Turkeyana Clinic Side by Side With FORBES Middle East Sponsoring the Most Significant Healthcare Event in MENA

ISTANBUL, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Forbes Middle East will front their first conference for medical professionals in Dubai this weekend, Healthcare [https://www.forbesmiddleeast.com/en/healthcare ]. Ahead of the event, leading cosmetic surgery practice, Turkeyana Clinic [https://www.turkeyanaclinic.com/en ] has been announced as one of its sponsors.



In collaboration with Forbes Magazine, Turkeyana Clinic is excited to reveal they will be participating at this significant Healthcare event on March 31st as a Supporting Partner. The day will be a platform for regulators, senior leaders, experts and investors to discuss the challenges they face during this transformational phase and share lessons from the best practices across the world.



Cosmetic surgery [https://www.turkeyanaclinic.com/en/plastic-surgery ] is a growing industry all over the world, including in Turkey where Turkeyana Clinic was formed. In the competitive and global market, therapeutic institutions are continuously considering how to improve services. This conference in Dubai will be an ample opportunity for companies and industry experts to discuss this.



Turkeyana Clinic aims to be the number one choice for clients in its region for cosmetic surgery, including hair transplant [https://www.turkeyanaclinic.com/en/hair-transplant ]. The clinic incorporates the latest techniques for this procedure, such as FUE, DHI and the ARTAS(R) System. The latter is a robotic hair restorer which has advanced this sector to new heights, technologies such as this will be discussed during the Forbes Healthcare event.



This is the second event this month in Dubai for Turkeyana Clinic. Earlier in March, they represented Turkey within the field of hair transplantation for the World Live Surgery Workshop, organised by ISHRS - The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery.



About Forbes Middle East Healthcare Event Innovation and investment. The right medicine



The inaugural Healthcare Event takes place on March 31st at Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights. Panels with healthcare figures will focus on industry trends, including innovations and new technologies. Find out more here: https://www.forbesmiddleeast.com/en/healthcare



About Turkeyana Clinic Turkeyana Clinic has more than five years of experience in Hair Transplant, Cosmetic Surgery and Cosmetic Dentistry procedures in Istanbul, Turkey. Equipped with the latest technologies and led by an experienced medical team, Turkeyana vows to achieve the best results for their patients and is committed to changing its client's lives professionally and honestly.







