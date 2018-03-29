TEKLYNX Announces 2018 Release Of Barcode Labeling Software Solutions Designed To Improve Labeling Efficiency, Accuracy And Automation



Next-Gen Software Solutions Feature Smart Interactions and End User-Driven Enhancements



AUCH, France, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International [https://www.teklynx.com/en-emea], the world's leading barcode and RFID labeling software developer and solutions provider, today announced its 2018 launch of CODESOFT, LABELVIEW, LABEL MATRIX, LABEL ARCHIVE, and SENTINEL. Featuring smart interactions designed to enhance the end user experience, the TEKLYNX 2018 barcode labeling software solutions are built to improve labeling efficiency, accuracy and automation for manufacturers of all sizes.



According to a recent TEKLYNX survey, an overwhelming percentage of barcode labeling software end users indicated an opportunity to improve labeling efficiency, accuracy and automation.





-- 45% of end users do not have a standardized labeling environment

-- 60% of end users said they have manual steps in their label printing

process that could be eliminated with the use of labeling print

automation

-- 70% of end users spend more than 30 seconds generating a single print

request

"Today's manufacturing environment demands reliability, stability and ease-of-use as companies of all sizes look to succeed in an increasingly competitive global marketplace," states TEKLYNX General Manager Doug Niemeyer. "It's the driving force behind TEKLYNX' 2018 product launch as we introduce our most-intuitive, feature-rich barcode labeling solutions to date to better support our customers' growing demands."



The TEKLYNX 2018 barcode labeling software solutions offer compatibility with Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016. Some additional highlights by product offering include:



CODESOFT and LABELVIEW 2018:





-- Updated GS1 barcode creation wizard with added search function, enabling

continued GS1 compliance

-- Platform foundation has been completely updated to help companies label

smarter, print faster and operate more efficiently

-- Brand new user interface that's easier to understand and use

-- Enhanced formula creation tool makes writing formulas easier and faster

than ever before

-- Native drivers added and updated for easy install and a continued

seamless "What You See is What You Get (WYSIWYG) printing experience

(also available in LABEL MATRIX 2018)

-- Smart interactions make enhanced variables easier to see and use

-- Print colors can now be defined in CMYK format to support more accurate

color printing

SENTINEL 2018:





-- User interface features increased flexibility to better support

organization-level needs

-- Users can now set priority levels for print requests

-- Users can now specify a unique label directory for each watch making it

easier to serve a decentralized business from a centralized location

-- Interface and documentation is now available in Spanish

In addition to feature-rich end user driven enhancements, TEKLYNX' 2018 product launch is historic because several of its product platforms have been completely updated, paving the way for future innovations in barcode labeling. "Our approach to product development and innovation is both thoughtful and pragmatic," comments TEKLYNX Vice President Alex Guderzo. "We've invested heavily in product development resulting in barcode labeling solutions that will not only benefit end users today, but well into the future."



Click here [https://www.teklynx.com/products/request-demo?utm_source=press_release&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=2018_product_launch] to download a free 30-day demo of TEKLYNX' 2018 CODESOFT, LABELVIEW, LABEL MATRIX, SENTINEL or LABEL ARCHIVE.



To learn more about TEKLYNX' 2018 products, download the TEKLYNX 2018 - What's New [https://www.teklynx.com/-/media/Files/Misc/Whats_New_2018_en] fact sheet.



TEKLYNX offers tiered solutions to meet the needs of companies of all sizes and industries and is uniquely designed to grow with companies over time. Today, TEKLYNX is the only barcode labeling solution provider to offer subscription licensing, allowing companies to start using TEKLYNX at a low cost of entry. Learn more at teklynx.com.



Note: Support for TEKLYNX 2012 products will no longer be available after 31st December 2018.



About TEKLYNX International



TEKLYNX International is the world's leading barcode and RFID labeling software developer and solutions provider. An industry innovator for over 30 years, TEKLYNX helps companies operate smoothly and efficiently by implementing labeling solutions that streamline operations while staying ahead of industry-specific compliance and emerging regulations. TEKLYNX is world-renowned for its customer service; offering flexible purchase options, unparalleled service and support, and a comprehensive product offering that grows with companies over time. With operations in the United States, Europe, Japan, Latin America, China and Singapore, more than 630,000 companies in over 120 countries look to TEKLYNX integrated software solutions for their standard of success. Learn more by visiting teklynx.com, LinkedIn, Twitter @Teklynx, and Facebook.com/TEKLYNXInternational or contact TEKLYNX in your region.



CONTACT: Benoit Walczak benoit_walczak@teklynx.fr



