IEEE Introduces TechRxiv(TM), a New Preprint Server for Unpublished Research

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, announces the launch of TechRxiv.org, a preprint server for the global technology community. TechRxiv.org is a collaborative multidisciplinary hub that will facilitate the open dissemination of scientific findings in electrical engineering, computer science and related technologies. This is the latest offering in IEEE's expanding publishing program, which provides authors with additional tools for enhancing their research, in support of open science.



TechRxiv.org is a free repository that provides researchers across a broad range of fields the opportunity to share early results of their work ahead of formal peer review and publication. IEEE continues to provide researchers the opportunity to share early results and respond to comments and recommendations for improvement, ahead of formal peer review and publication.



"IEEE is committed to open science, and TechRxiv.org enables researchers across diverse areas of discovery the opportunity to share early results and data with their fellow scientists and technologists prior to formal peer review and publication. Based on input from our authors, members and the engineering community at large, we developed an openly accessible preprint server specializing in engineering and technology for a worldwide audience," said Tapan K. Sarkar, Vice President, Publications, IEEE.



TechRxiv.org will help drive the pace of scientific discovery and information dissemination by providing freely accessible, fully citable preliminary technical communications, each with their own unique digital object identifier (DOI). Preprint activity provides opportunities for collaboration and shapes ongoing studies with informal feedback from other researchers. Further, submission of articles prior to formal peer review and publication helps demonstrate prior art in research discoveries.



Following proper guidelines, a paper within scope which is submitted to TechRxiv.org can still be submitted formally to a conference or journal for formal peer review and publication, whether it be an IEEE publication or a publication of another publisher.



To ensure TechRxiv.org would meet the needs of the technical community, IEEE worked closely with an advisory board of subject matter experts across a wide range of fields from such esteemed universities and research organizations including the University of Maryland, University of Rochester, University of Texas at Dallas, Northeastern University, the University of South Alabama and Raytheon Corporation. All submissions to TechRxiv.org are screened prior to acceptance by a panel of experts, and although not peer reviewed, the papers are checked for plagiarism and inappropriate content.



IEEE encourages all researchers working in the fields of electrical engineering, computer science, and related technologies to submit their unpublished research to www.techrxiv.org [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2702215-1&h=483868928&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.techrxiv.org%2F&a=www.techrxiv.org].



About IEEE



IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics.



About IEEE Xplore Digital Library



IEEE Xplore provides access to more than five million full-text documents from some of the world's most highly cited publications in electrical engineering, computer science, and electronics. It includes content from more than 180 IEEE journals and magazines, over 1,800 annual conferences, more than 3,900 active technology standards, 3,600 eBooks, and hundreds of eLearning courses.



