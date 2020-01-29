WuXi Biologics Enables Development of Multiple Neutralizing Antibodies for Novel Coronavirus

SHANGHAI, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a leading global open-access biologics technology platform company offering end-to-end solutions for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing, has stepped up its efforts in enabling the development of multiple neutralizing antibodies for Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) with its integrated technology platforms. These antibodies from global biotech companies are potent in neutralizing 2019-nCoV in preliminary studies.



WuXi Biologics has established a 100+ R&D team dedicated to the development and manufacturing of multiple neutralizing antibodies for 2019-nCoV. The first batch of antibody is expected to be produced in 2 months, ready for preclinical toxicology studies and initial human clinical studies. Large scale manufacturing will be initiated following the studies at the company's four GMP facilities with single batch bioreactor capacity ranging from 2,000 to 12,000 liters. A single batch at this scale combined is expected to treat up to 80,000 patients.



"Confronted by this severe outbreak, WuXi Biologics has taken prompt actions to accelerate the development of multiple neutralizing antibodies for 2019-nCoV, based on our extensive biologics development and manufacturing experience in the fields of infectious diseases. Compared with the traditional timeline of 12 to 18 months, all studies from DNA to IND could hopefully be completed in 4-5 months while maintaining high quality. This way we can provide effective and timely interventions for the disease caused by 2019-nCoV," said Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics. "Continuing in our mission of 'enabling global partners and benefiting patients worldwide', WuXi Biologics will actively work together with global and domestic biotech companies, hospitals, medical institutions and other parties to win the battle against this infectious disease."



Enabled by the proprietary technology platforms at WuXi Biologics, all preclinical CMC for the world's first yellow fever antibody and world's first Zika virus antibody were completed in a record timeline of 7 and 9 months, respectively.



About WuXi Biologics



WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, is a leading global open-access biologics technology platform offering end-to-end solutions to empower organizations to discover, develop and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing. Our company history and achievements demonstrate our commitment to providing a truly ONE-stop service offering and strong value proposition to our global clients. As of June 30, 2019, there were a total of 224 integrated projects, including 106 projects in pre-clinical development stage, 102 projects in early-phase (phase I and II) clinical development, 15 projects in late-phase (phase III) development and one project in commercial manufacturing. With total estimated capacity for biopharmaceutical production planned in China, Ireland, Singapore, and the U.S. exceeding 280,000 liters by 2022, we will provide our biomanufacturing partners with a robust and premier-quality global supply chain network. For more information on WuXi Biologics, please visit www.wuxibiologics.com.



