Norgine Announces Publication of the Prosper Study Design in the Hepatology, Medicine and Policy Journal[i]

Norgine B.V. today announced the publication of the study design of PROSPER (The Prospective Real-world Outcomes Study of Hepatic Encephalopathy Patients' Experience on Rifaximin-alpha) in the journal Hepatology Medicine and Policy. The study has been designed to monitor the clinical effectiveness of rifaximin-alpha and its impact on health care resources utilisations. PROSPER is an observational, multicentre study among 550 patients in Europe and Australia.



PROSPER will provide valuable real-world information on the effectiveness of rifaximin-alpha 550 mg in reducing the recurrence of hepatic encephalopathy, and its impact on the quality of life (QoL) and work productivity of patients and their caregivers. By providing data on both the direct costs (e.g., hospitalisation rate, duration of hospitalisation) and indirect costs (such as work productivity) of hepatic encephalopathy. PROSPER study findings are anticipated to report in 2018.



Dr Alastair Benbow, Chief Development and Medical Officer at Norgine said: "It is anticipated that the PROSPER study will continue to reinforce the value of rifaximin-alpha 550mg for all European and Australian patients and their health care systems. This will continue to emphasize that rifaximin-alpha 550mg can significantly reduce the number of emergency department attendances, with or without admission and lower the use of hospital resources and bed occupancy."



Hepatic encephalopathy is a debilitating condition that affects up to 40% of patients across Europe who suffer from advanced chronic liver disease.[ii]



