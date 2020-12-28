Blackview BL6000 Pro - Fastest, Best Camera Rugged Phone(5G) for a truly fun and portable adventurer experience

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackview is happy to announce the BL6000 Pro 5G will be up for sale on Blackview and Banggood stores from December 28th to January 4th.



As the best rugged phone that has seriously waterproof, drop-proof performance and an amazing camera, the BL6000 Pro 5G is unique and can be taken anywhere without worries about outdoor elements.



With IP68 & IP69K & MIL-STD-810G military certification, Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G can generally withstand water immersion up to 1.5m for 30 minutes, and is damage-resistant when dropped from up to 1.5m heights.



Watch video: https://youtu.be/d0C-u79dq9c [https://youtu.be/d0C-u79dq9c]



The BL6000 Pro 5G is constructed with a tough metal, so users can be reassured that the toughness is as good as, or even better than, most rugged phones in the market, as evidenced in the video link. The phone has also been optimized internally. One of the highlights is nano molding, an all-new waterproof technology, coupled with sealing membrane, upgrading the BL6000 Pro's waterproof performance to the next level.



It also has better cold resistance due to some optimization on the battery to cope with freezing temperatures. Technically, users can still utilize some basic phone functions even at -30°C.



The camera is the second killer feature about BL6000 Pro 5G. It's equipped with Sony® IMX582 triple rear camera, coupled with superior processing software and rich features (PortraitColor, HDR, Night Mode, Underwater, Ultra-Wide, 4K 30fps, HD shot). The engineers put great effort into optimizing the camera software, so users can expect the best camera results.



Watch video: https://youtu.be/uhSBbOVcX1k [https://youtu.be/uhSBbOVcX1k]



Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 chip, with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, which can totally change the rugged phone experience. If the Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G is dropped to 4G network when it's out of 5G coverage, it can still offer higher speeds than 4G-powered phones sharing the same network.



More key specs:



* Global 5G/4G/3G/2G bands * 5280mAh battery, liquid cooling technology * GPS & GLONASS & Beidou & Galileo & QZSS * Adopts superdynamic loudspeaker * NFC, Android 10 * Antutu score: 340K+



Blackview BL6000 Pro 5G will be up for sale on Blackview and Banggood stores from December 28th to January 4th for a discounted price of just $399.99 (original price- $699.99).



https://bit.ly/2GsEALn [https://bit.ly/2GsEALn]



