Sandhills East Opens Office Location In Amsterdam, Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills East announces the addition of an office location in Amsterdam. The company's local brands include Machinery Trader Europe, TractorHouse Europe, and Truck Buy & Sell International--print publications and online marketplaces that serve buyers and sellers of heavy machinery, agriculture equipment, and commercial trucks and trailers. The new office location continues a larger trend of companywide growth for Sandhills East, which has acquired a number of brands across Europe over the last two years. With its office in place, the company has turned focus to recruiting for internships and full-time sales positions in Amsterdam.



Sandhills East is a subsidiary of Sandhills Publishing, the Nebraska, USA-based tech company behind Machinery Trader, TractorHouse, Truck Paper, and AuctionTime.com. Its print publications and websites are the go-to resources for buying and selling farm and agriculture equipment, commercial trucks and trailers, plant equipment and heavy machinery, as well as parts and attachments for these assets. Fortnightly and weekly editions of its print publications distributed by Sandhills reach buyers at key distribution points in markets across Europe, and local website domains help buyers source the equipment they need quickly and easily.



Over the last two years, Sandhills East has acquired a number of brands including: Farm & Plant Buyers Guide, MOMA Agri, agri-Business.fr, A Come Agricoltura, Farm Machinery Locator, trucks-Business.fr, Truck Buy & Sell International, Truck Locator, Transporter, Commercial Vehicle Dealer, CercoCamion.com, Camion SuperMarket, tp-Business.fr, Trasporto, TODO V.I., Resale Weekly, Plant Locator, Maquinaria OP, Trattori SuperMarket, and Cantierissimo con Carrellistica.



Sandhills East also builds and hosts custom websites, and provides a number of cloud-hosted business apps and resources to dealers and manufacturers in its core industries. These mobile-friendly added-value resources include everything from inventory management to equipment valuations and market trends powered by real-time market data. Sales reps at offices all over the world work closely with equipment sellers to implement effective sales and marketing campaigns that deliver results for their businesses.



"Our products and services are actively growing in markets all over the world, and especially in Europe," explains Sandhills Publishing's Chief Administration Officer Nancy Paasch. "Establishing an additional office location in the Netherlands enables us to build on that growth by adding the support staff needed to serve buyers and sellers as effectively as possible."



Sandhills East and Sandhills Publishing are actively recruiting for positions in Amsterdam, the U.S., and offices worldwide as it looks to expand its workforce by nearly 400. Openings in Amsterdam include both full-time sales positions and internships. For more information or to submit an application, visit www.Sandhills.jobs [http://www.sandhills.com/careers-and-internships].



About Sandhills Sandhills Publishing has served the heavy machinery industry since 1978. The company has since added publications and websites serving the trucking, agriculture, aviation, and technology industries. Its successful brands include: Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, AuctionTime, RentalYard, MarketBook, Controller, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, and more.



As a subsidiary of Sandhills Publishing, Sandhills East builds on the company's decades-long presence in its core industries. Sandhills East was established in 2011, expanding to include office locations across Europe. The company continues to expand its existing presence in the markets it serves through the ongoing international growth of new and existing products and services that meet the needs of buyers and sellers worldwide.



Contact Sandhills East +44 (0) 1618718760 feedback@sandhills.com [mailto:feedback@sandhills.com]



