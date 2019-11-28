Volg ons op:
APS Nieuwsmanager login | Cision Communication Cloud™ login | English
Persbericht versturen

BMW Announces New Possibilities at the Crossroads of Sound, Music, and Technology

donderdag 28 november 2019 10:13 Economie
Dit is een origineel bericht van PR Newswire

MUNICH, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- London Symphony Orchestra. Teatro alla Scala. Bolshoi Theatre. Bayerische Staatsoper. Staatsoper Unter den Linden. Elbphilharmonie. Polish National Opera. The Munich Philharmonic. For many years, BMW has been collaborating with world-renowned orchestras in creating formats such as "BMW Opera Next" and "BMW Classics" to offer novel ways to experience music. Millions of visitors have enjoyed free concerts performed at the famous squares in select cities as well as on online platforms.

The electrification of vehicles opens up entirely new possibilities at the crossroads of sound, music and mobility. In 2019, BMW partnered with internationally renowned film music composer and Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer to compose the electric drive sounds and sound signs for the BMW Vision M NEXT.

Music is highly emotional and creates unforgettable moments. What is the potential hidden in this universal language? Developing new sounds represents an incredible opportunity.

BMW intends to involve orchestras as part of the sonic exploration that will define sounds of the future and its international music partners were thrilled at the prospects of this initiative.

Further information available at: www.press.bmwgroup.com [http://www.press.bmwgroup.com/]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BMW-Group-Culture-925330854231870/ [http://www.haebmau.com/lr.aspx?r=302294a59234504f1085139671] Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwgroupculture/ [http://www.haebmau.com/lr.aspx?r=302294a59234504f1085139744] #BMWGroupCulture @BMWGroupCulture

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com [http://www.apimages.com/]) -

Contact: Prof. Dr. Thomas Girst Head of BMW Group Cultural Engagement Tel: +49-89-382-247-53 Email: Thomas.Girst@bmwgroup.com [mailto:Thomas.Girst@bmwgroup.com]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035281/BMW_Opera.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035281/BMW_Opera.jpg] Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035282/BMW_8_Series.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035282/BMW_8_Series.jpg]

Web site: www.bmw.de/

PR Newswire

Dit persbericht is via ANP Pers Support naar internationale (vak en online) media gestuurd. Heb je nieuws voor buitenlandse journalisten? Bekijk dan onze mogelijkheden of neem contact met ons op.

Andere persberichten van deze organisatie

Verstuur nu éénmalig een persbericht

Verstuur persberichten en beeldmateriaal naar redacties in binnen- en buitenland. Via het ANP-net, het internationale medianetwerk van PR Newswire of met een perslijst op maat.

Direct persbericht versturen
070 - 41 41 234